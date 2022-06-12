Toronto van attack victims, family ready themselves for sentencing hearing
Amaresh Tesfamariam's family will draw on her fighting spirit this week as they summon the strength to speak about her life in front of the man who caused her death.
Tesfamariam was among 11 people who died and 15 others who were injured after a man in a rental van went on a rampage along Toronto's busy Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.
Starting Monday, her family, along with other survivors and dozens of victims' loved ones, will submit victim impact statements to court as the case against convicted killer Alek Minassian wraps up.
"We will fight just like she did," Tesfamariam's niece, Luwam Ogbaselassie, said in an interview.
Tesfamariam, 65, suffered catastrophic injuries after being run down in the attack.
She was paralyzed from the neck down, needed a ventilator to breathe and her heart stopped several times. But she fought to live for three more years, although she never left hospital after the rampage.
She died in October, becoming the eleventh person killed as a result of the attack.
Betty Forsyth, Ji Hun Kim, So He Chung, Geraldine Brady, Chul Min Kang, Anne Marie D'Amico, Munir Najjar, Dorothy Sewell, Andrea Bradden and Beutis Renuka Amarasingha also died in the attack.
Writing her victim impact statement forced Ogbaselassie to think once again about her aunt's horrific pain and suffering.
But in that reflection, she also found strength.
"The fact that she fought for as long as she did, she inspired so many of us that I think the memory of her will live on in all of us forever," Ogbaselassie said. "We will fight just like she did."
The sentencing hearing will allow the family to share the story of Tesfamariam's life, rather than just her death, she said.
But the story was still difficult to write.
"It's easier to shut off and not dwell and think about everything," Ogbaselassie said. "She lived in such pain and misery, but kept strong throughout -- that's what we'll hold on to."
A similar strength has grown within Cathy Riddell, both physically and mentally.
Survivor Cathy Ridell speaks with the media alongside family and friends of other survivors and victims outside the courthouse after Alek Minassian had been found guilty on all 26 counts including 16 counts of attempted murder and 10 counts of first-degree murder for the Toronto van attack, in Toronto, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The verdict was streamed live on YouTube due to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The van attack left her with a fractured spine, broken ribs, scapula and pelvis, massive internal injuries and a brain injury. She has been rehabilitating ever since.
The 71-year-old is heading into the week feeling strong.
She's lifted weights at a gym twice a week for years. She's buoyed after "graduating to a cane" from her walker. And just a few weeks ago she had an uplifting encounter with a stranger who helped her that dark day.
That stranger, David Sword, sat in his car in traffic on Yonge Street on the afternoon of the attack. He initially thought Minassian's van was a getaway car from a robbery.
He watched it ram into a woman, launching her into a bus shelter where shards of glass rained down. Sword drove across traffic and rushed to help.
The woman sat frozen in place. He got her talking and found out her name -- it was Riddell -- but her answer to when she was born was nonsense.
Armed with first-aid training, Sword kneeled behind her and kept her still. There was no blood and she breathed normally, so they waited together, motionless, for help.
A police officer came by.
"There's a van going down the sidewalk, hitting people!" Sword yelled, so the officer took off.
People leave flowers at a memorial on Yonge Street the day after a driver drove a rented van down sidewalks Monday afternoon, striking pedestrians in his path in Toronto, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan
A woman came out of a nearby salon to help -- Sword vividly remembers her long, painted nails, but never got her name. She used those nails to pick out bits of glass from Riddell's eyes, nostrils and mouth and brought her a towel.
Thirty minutes later firefighters came by. Sword said Riddell was seriously hurt -- he could see the outline of the van's bumper on her blue pants -- but not critically injured. The firefighters told him Riddell should lie down, so they carried her away from the glass and laid her down on the sidewalk. Sword put a towel under her head and on either side.
The firefighters moved on, he said, because others needed more help.
Around that time Riddell began to moan with pain, coming out of shock. After 45 minutes, paramedics arrived and brought her into an ambulance.
Riddell has no memory of the attack, something she's thankful for, but believed for a year she had been hit in a different location.
On the first anniversary of the attack, Sword saw her briefly at a commemoration event. He visited the scene, hoping it would help him heal from traumatic memories of the day, and happened upon Riddell.
He told her where he had found her and what he did that day.
"It was very upsetting because I had been told I had been hit in a different place altogether," Riddell said.
A downpour ended their chat prematurely and Riddell never got his contact information. She felt bad since she didn't thank him properly.
Police are seen near a damaged van in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
"I've always wondered when I'm out for my walks, will I ever run into him again?" she said.
Several weeks ago, she did.
Sword saw her leaving the gym with a beaming smile as he walked in, so he stopped her. Riddell took a minute to place him, then her smile returned.
"I finally had the opportunity to thank him, a stranger helping me out that day," Riddell said.
The encounter also helped Sword.
"She gave me a tremendous amount of closure because of her joie de vivre," he said. "It's a great feeling to know that she's just doing so well considering all that she's had to face."
Riddell said she was looking forward to giving her victim impact statement in court this week, although she knows it will be difficult.
She began writing it years ago while in hospital, noting she penned it for herself and other victims.
"This is my one chance to stand up in court and say 'this is how I feel about it,"' she said. "It's an important moment for all of us."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gun reform plan in U.S. Senate draws key Republican support
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including enough Republicans to overcome the chamber's 'filibuster' rule, on Sunday announced an agreement on a framework for potential gun safety legislation.
'Difficult for drivers': Gas prices set records in Ontario, Quebec
The pain at the pump continues as gas prices reached record levels on Saturday around the major cities in Ontario and Quebec.
Housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent by Dec. 2023 after Bank of Canada rate hikes: report
As the Bank of Canada continues to hike rates in order to curb inflation, housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent from its peak by the end of next year, a new report from Desjardins says.
Charest accuses Poilievre campaign of inflating membership numbers
Conservative Party of Canada leadership contender Jean Charest is accusing rival Pierre Poilievre of exaggerating his membership count, calling the claim 'Pierreinflation.'
Russian-owned successor of McDonald's opens in Moscow
Three months after McDonald's suspended operations in Russia, hundreds of people streamed into its famous former outlet on Moscow's Pushkin Square as the restaurant reopened Sunday under a Russian owner and a new name.
Ukraine's leader says his troops keep defying predictions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said no one knows how long the war in his country will last but that Ukrainian forces are defying expectations by preventing Russian troops from overrunning eastern Ukraine, where the fighting has been fiercest for weeks.
Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route
Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.
9 arrested after vicious assault on women in north China
Chinese authorities arrested nine people on suspicion of violently assaulting several women at a restaurant after surveillance footage of the attack sparked widespread outrage.
U.K. Rwanda deportation ruling appealed as prince sparks row
Opponents of the British government's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda are preparing for an appeals court hearing Monday amid the political backlash following reports that Prince Charles had privately described the policy as 'appalling.'
Montreal
-
4-year-old boy drowns in residential Montreal-area pool
A four-year-old boy died Saturday after being found unconscious in a residential pool in Saint-Lambert, on the South Shore.
-
'Difficult for drivers': Gas prices set records in Ontario, Quebec
The pain at the pump continues as gas prices reached record levels on Saturday around the major cities in Ontario and Quebec.
-
Quebec Liberals promise not to preempt court challenges with notwithstanding clause
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade cast herself as a candidate who can unite Quebecers of all backgrounds as her party presented its election platform Saturday, nearly five months ahead of the October vote.
London
-
Section of Haldimand Road 20 in Hagersville reopens following incident
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning of an increased police presence on Haldimand Road 20 in Hagersville.
-
Housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent by Dec. 2023 after Bank of Canada rate hikes: report
As the Bank of Canada continues to hike rates in order to curb inflation, housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent from its peak by the end of next year, a new report from Desjardins says.
-
Pair charged with assault and mischief following domestic incident
A pair is facing charges after a verbal spat turned violent when both parties damaged the other’s vehicle, Chatham-Kent police say.
Kitchener
-
'I won't be out as much': Rising gas prices hurting boaters
It's not just on the roads where the cost of fuel is skyrocketing.
-
ION light rail stops running for hour and a half in Waterloo Region
Riders of the LRT in Waterloo Region experienced a slight interruption to their schedule around the Sunday lunch hour.
-
Section of Haldimand Road 20 in Hagersville reopens following incident
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning of an increased police presence on Haldimand Road 20 in Hagersville.
Northern Ontario
-
'Difficult for drivers': Gas prices set records in Ontario, Quebec
The pain at the pump continues as gas prices reached record levels on Saturday around the major cities in Ontario and Quebec.
-
Impaired, unlicensed driver crashes stolen car into front yard
A 31-year-old from Tillsonburg, Ont., has been charged with numerous offences after a stolen car drove into a yard and hit two parked cars.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in Tiny Township
Police are investigating a fatal collision in Tiny Township early Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa
Sunday is wet and dreary, with showers throughout and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
-
New app helps consumers find food that is 'Too Good to Go'
With inflation causing food prices to rise, consumers are looking for deals, and a new app is offering to help people find savings at the grocery store, while helping cut down on food waste.
Windsor
-
'It's unbelievable': Kevin Siddall Baseball Invitational returns with largest turnout ever
The eighth annual Kevin Siddall Baseball Invitational wrapped up at Mic Mac Park Sunday following the event’s return from a two-year pandemic hiatus.
-
Car fans roll-up for Windsor Waterfront Corvette Show
Car enthusiasts were able to take a close look at a number of different Corvettes at Windsor’s waterfront Sunday.
-
Cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex
The sun shined bright Sunday morning but cloudiness is expected to creep in with a chance of showers.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in Tiny Township
Police are investigating a fatal collision in Tiny Township early Sunday morning.
-
Alliston Olympian Deanne Rose teaching skills to next generation
The sun was shining in Alliston Saturday as some of the region's youngest female soccer players learned from one of the country's best players.
-
Orillia man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Collingwood death
Provincial police have charged an Orillia man in connection to a "suspicious death" after officers found a woman's body Friday morning in Collingwood.
Atlantic
-
Ceremony in Cape Breton marks Davis Day for first time in two years
Many people came together in Glace Bay, N.S. Saturday - led by the Men of the Deeps - to mark Davis Day for the first time in two years.
-
Man killed in ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
A 31-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
-
Saint John police investigate suspicious bag left on busy corner
After receiving a report of a suspicious bag in uptown Saint John Saturday afternoon, police say the bag has been determined to not have been carrying any explosive materials.
Calgary
-
Heavy rainfall expected in Calgary and area, Environment Canada says
Residents of Calgary and area are expected to see a lot of rain over the next few days, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.
-
Calgarians young and old celebrate World Pickleball Day
Calgarians from three years old all the way up to 87 picked up a racket Saturday in honour of World Pickleball Day.
-
Gaggle gridlock: Geese crossing snares drivers on Memorial Drive
An unusual roadblock stopped some drivers on a busy Calgary road Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Brandon police respond to two weapons-related incidents at Summer Fair
Officers with the Brandon Police Service responded to two separate weapons-related incidents at the Manitoba Summer Fair in the span of just a few hours on Saturday.
-
Housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent by Dec. 2023 after Bank of Canada rate hikes: report
As the Bank of Canada continues to hike rates in order to curb inflation, housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent from its peak by the end of next year, a new report from Desjardins says.
-
Train derails near Manitoba-Ontario border
A train derailed near the Manitoba-Ontario border on Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Former judge's report into B.C. money laundering to be released Wednesday
The final report and recommendations of British Columbia's public inquiry into money laundering are scheduled to be released Wednesday.
-
Rourke shines as B.C. Lions dismantle Edmonton Elks 59-15 in season opener
As a self-described CFL lifer, B.C. Lions head coach Rick Campbell has seen a lot. His team's dominant 59-15 season-opening victory over the listless Edmonton Elks, though, was something new.
-
June skier airlifted off of Vancouver Island mountain amid avalanche risk
It may say June on the calendar, but that hasn't prevented search and rescue volunteers from having to come to the assistance of a skier in trouble on Vancouver Island.
Edmonton
-
Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route
Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.
-
Rourke shines as B.C. Lions dismantle Edmonton Elks 59-15 in season opener
As a self-described CFL lifer, B.C. Lions head coach Rick Campbell has seen a lot. His team's dominant 59-15 season-opening victory over the listless Edmonton Elks, though, was something new.
-
9 arrested after vicious assault on women in north China
Chinese authorities arrested nine people on suspicion of violently assaulting several women at a restaurant after surveillance footage of the attack sparked widespread outrage.