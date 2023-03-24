Toronto updates decriminalization request, asks to exempt all drugs, include youth

Toronto is asking the federal government to decriminalize all drugs for personal use in the city and for all people, including youth, as it lays out a model that goes further than what Health Canada approved in British Columbia. A tested supply of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine is readied for distribution to drug users n Vancouver, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Toronto is asking the federal government to decriminalize all drugs for personal use in the city and for all people, including youth, as it lays out a model that goes further than what Health Canada approved in British Columbia. A tested supply of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine is readied for distribution to drug users n Vancouver, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

