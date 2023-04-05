Toronto transit self-defence classes sell out

People enter a subway train inside a Toronto Transit Commission station in downtown Toronto, Saturday, April 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston People enter a subway train inside a Toronto Transit Commission station in downtown Toronto, Saturday, April 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump hush-money case raises thorny legal issues

The indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump raises many thorny issues about U.S. state and federal law that could provide openings for the defence to attack the charges to try to get them tossed before the case even gets to trial.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton