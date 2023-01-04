Toronto to spend $53M more on transit, will increase fares by 10 cents

Toronto will spend an additional $53 million in its 2023 budget to “keep both riders and hardworking frontline TTC employees safe” and plans to increase fares by 10 cents.

The investment was announced by Mayor John Tory at a news conference late Wednesday morning.

The funding will be used, among other things, to hire 50 more TTC special constables and 10 additional Streets to Homes outreach workers, to prioritize TTC service on routes in communities identified as neighbourhood improvement areas and areas that need increased service, and to increase cleaning in streetcars on the city’s busiest routes.

Transit fares for seniors and monthly pass users will remain frozen while general fares will be increased by 10 cents.

Tory says the new fares represent a 3.1 per cent increase, which he says is “well-below inflation.”

The city will also make 50,000 more low-income residents eligible for the Fair Pass Transit Discount Program, which provides a 33 per cent discount on single ride fares and a 21 per cent discount on monthly passes.

Fares will continue to be free for children under the age of 12.

“As you know, the TTC receives its operating money principally from two sources the fare paying passengers and a subsidy that is given by the taxpayers of the City of Toronto through the city budget,” Tory told reporters.

“That subsidy for this year will go up by $53 million, which represents a 5.8 per cent increase in a time that is very challenging for city finances.”

Tory said the changes are meant to ensure security and safety amid a time of low ridership and increased violent crime on the city’s transit system.

“I know that nobody likes a fare increase,” he said. “But I think it does provide the additional funding that will help us to make the investments I'm talking about today, and helps us to protect the transit system.”

A day earlier, the mayor proposed a $48.3-million budget increase for the Toronto Police Service, which he said would allow 200 more officers to join the force.

Multiple acts of violence have taken place across the GTA in recent weeks and months, including some incidents that have occurred along Toronto’s transit system. Tory said Tuesday that members of the public have become anxious about riding the TTC.

“We must do everything we can to address crime, and to keep people safe and have them feel safe in our city,” he said.

In total, the 2023 city budget will allocate just under $1 billion—or $958.7 million—to the TTC.

A more complete breakdown of how these funds will be used is expected on Jan. 10.

As of Dec. 8, the City of Toronto had a $726-million hole in its 2023 budget, which officials say is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the city has asked the provincial and federal governments to fill the gap.

It is unclear if the new investments promised for the 2023 budget will widen this gap, or be made up by revenue elsewhere.

Tory said that number is “not up to date” but would not elaborate further.

“We have run the city in such a prudent manner as to make sure that, while we need and expect and I think deserve the support coming from the other governments with COVID-related expenses, that we will make sure the city can protect its services,” he added.

Public consultations for Toronto’s budget will take place over the next few weeks before the mayor presents the final version to city council in February.