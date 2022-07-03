Toronto to shorten COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours over summer

Toronto to shorten COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours over summer

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

A large chunk of Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday afternoon and roared down a mountainside in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring eight, authorities said.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton