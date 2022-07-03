Toronto to shorten COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours over summer

Toronto will be shortening hours at the city-run immunization clinics during the summer.

According to Toronto Public Health, the new hours of operation will begin on Monday and will impact all of the six active clinics offering the COVID-19 vaccine. In a notification posted to social media, officials said the changes will “meet the needs of Toronto residents throughout the summer.”

These are the new hours:

At Metro Hall and Crossroads Plaza the clinics will be open between noon to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

At Cloverdale Mall, Mitchell Field Community Centre and 1940 Eglinton Avenue, the clinics will be open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

At Thorncliffe Park Community Hub, the clinic will be open between noon to 6 p.m., as well as between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

All clinics are offering first, second and third doses, as well as fourth doses for select eligible groups.

Residents can book an appointment using the provincial booking portal or call centre.

Students in Grades 7 to 12 can also book appointments at these clinics for school-based vaccinations such as those for Hepatitis B, HPV and Meningococcal diseases.

About 51.7 per cent of all eligible Toronto residents have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.