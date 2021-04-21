TORONTO -- Toronto will continue to offer virtual recreation programs following what officials called a successful spring break series.

Mayor John Tory announced Wednesday that registration for virtual spring recreation programs will open on Thursday.

The programs are expected to be delivered weekly beginning May 3 and are meant to provide live and interactive activities for children, youth and older adults. There are about 1,000 spaces available.

The programs will range between 30 and 60 minutes in length and will encompass a variety of topics, including arts and fitness activities. There will also adapted and inclusive programs for people with disabilities.

Residents will need a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer to participate. Fees will vary depending on the program.

The mayor said that close to 1,200 people signed up for virtual Spring Break CampTO workshops and that the feedback was positive.

“I’m sure it provided a degree of relief to parents who had to help invent things to do for their kids within the range of the public health restrictions,” Tory told reporters.

In a statement, Tory added that programs such as these help residents stay active physically and mentally through the stay-at-home order.

The provincewide stay-at-home order, which makes it illegal to leave your home for non-essential reasons, has been in effect for nearly two weeks now.