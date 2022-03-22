Toronto to Niagara Falls train tickets as cheap as $10 roundtrip this summer

If you're looking for a weekend getaway this summer, train tickets from Toronto to Niagara Falls are being sold for as cheap as $10 roundtrip.

GO Transit said they are offering two types of weekend passes for people looking for unlimited travel.

The first is a $10 day pass that will allow you to travel an unlimited number of times Saturday or Sunday.

The second is a $15 weekend pass, which will allow you to travel an unlimited number of times all weekend long, including any holiday.

The weekend pass isn't just for the Toronto to Niagara Falls route. The pass allows you to take any bus or train between a starting location of your choice and specified destination during that day or weekend.

Children under 12 ride for free and the passes are only available for purchase online.

The Toronto to Niagara Falls service begins on June 26 and runs on Saturday, Sunday and holiday Mondays.

"As Ontario begins to reopen, we know that you’re looking forward to visiting with friends and family again, and returning to your favourite attractions and day trip locations," GO Transit said in a release. "We're also very excited to help everyone enjoy their post-lockdown weekends a little bit more."