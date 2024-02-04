TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto to host Canada's first 2026 FIFA World Cup game

    Share

    The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held at BMO Field in Toronto.

    The 104-match tournament, hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States, will kick off on June 11 Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, FIFA announced in a media broadcast on Sunday afternoon.

    Canada will host 13 of the 104 games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with seven in Vancouver and six in Toronto.

    On June 12, the United States and Canada will host their opening games at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and Toronto’s BMO Field, where 7,750 temporary seats will be added to meet FIFA’s 45,000-seat requirement.

    The June 12 game in Toronto will be Team Canada’s first, before heading to Vancouver's BC Place for their next two matches.

    Both Toronto and Vancouver will host five group-stage games. The dates for these games are:

    Toronto

    • Friday, June 12
    • Wednesday, June 17
    • Saturday, June 20
    • Tuesday, June 23
    • Friday, June 26

    Vancouver 

    • Saturday. June 13
    • Thursday, June 18
    • Sunday, June 21
    • Wednesday, June 24
    • Friday, June 26

    Canada will also host three knock-out games – two on July 2 in Vancouver and Toronto, and another in Vancouver on July 7.

    As host cities, Canada, Mexico, and the United States qualified in the tournament by default. Qualifiers for the remaining countries are not expected to conclude until 2025.

    In Toronto, the games are expected to produce $307 million in gross domestic product, create 3,300 jobs, and bring in 174,000 overnight visitors.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News