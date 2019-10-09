Toronto theatre company issues re-seller warning after fake tickets for ‘Hamilton’ marked-up by 700%
FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, and the cast of "Hamilton" perform at the Tony Awards in New York. Tickets for the Canadian premiere of smash musical "Hamilton" will go on sale on Oct. 28. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 2:28PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 9, 2019 2:31PM EDT
A Toronto theatre company is sounding the alarm after fraudulent tickets for its upcoming production of the popular musical “Hamilton” were advertised on a re-selling website.
In a news release issued Wednesday, Mirvish Productions says the main culprit is London, UK-based Toronto-theatre.com. Mirvish says the re-seller is promoting that they have tickets to the show and are allegedly “offering them for sale at highly inflated prices.”
“[Toronto-theatre.com] offers tickets in the last row of the orchestra for $1,145 USD each, plus service fees of upwards of $120 USD per ticket,” the news release reads.
“Yet the face value of tickets will only be $50 to $250 CAD. This is a mark-up of over 700 per cent of the face value.”
Tickets for the Toronto engagement of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” don’t go on sale until Oct. 28 and Mirvish says that mirvish.com is the only official ticketing site for the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto.
“While it's tempting to get tickets by any means, there are many sites and re-sellers who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” Mirvish said in a news release.
“For the best seats, the best prices, and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Toronto engagement of Hamilton should be made through mirvish.com at the appropriate time.”
In light of this, Mirvish is offering potential buyers some tips to avoid getting scammed:
- Avoid buying tickets from scalpers re-selling tickets at many time the face value
- If you see tickets for many hundreds or thousands of dollars, you are probably buying from a third party ticket broker or re-seller.
- All tickets for the Toronto production of "Hamilton" will be sold in Canadian dollars. If you see tickets in U.S. dollars, they are not legitimate.
- Please keep in mind that Mirvish cannot be responsible for tickets purchased through unauthorized third parties.