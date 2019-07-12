

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





If you are planning on getting around the city by subway this weekend, there are a couple closures you may want to keep in mind.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no service between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on Line 1 as Metrolinx crews conduct work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Shuttle buses will be operating in the area and will stop at each station along the route.

“At Lawrence, Eglinton and Davisville stations, customers can board and disembark on Yonge Street,” a news release issued by the TTC said.

“At St. Clair Station, customers can board inside the bus bay and disembark on St. Clair Avenue East, outside the station. In addition to shuttles, the 97 Yonge bus and the University side of Line 1 are available as alternatives during the closure.”

As well, a portion of Line 2 will be closed Sunday morning.

There will no subway service between St. George and Broadview stations until noon due to maintenance on the Prince Edward (Bloor) Viaduct.

Shuttles buses will operate in the area and stop at each station for the time being.

It should also be noted that starting on Monday and ending on Thursday, there will be no subway service beginning at 11 p.m. on Line 1 between Wilson and Sheppard West stations due to track maintenance.

“TTC staff will be on hand to help direct customers to the appropriate shuttle locations, which will vary from station to station,” the news release said.