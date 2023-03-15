Toronto speed camera near High Park issued $2.2M worth of tickets
The speed camera near High Park is once again leading the way, doling out tickets for infractions, according to data newly released by the City of Toronto.
And the camera isn’t always running 24 hours per day.
“Categorically it is an unsafe street,” said Neelan Rach, who lives on Parkside Drive and often carries his dog Archie on the narrow sidewalks to ensure his safety due to the speeding traffic. “I believe anyone who uses this street, whether a driver, a pedestrian or a cyclist is taking a risk.”
The numbers tell a tale: in the 10 months since the camera was installed on Parkside Dr. in April 2022, 21,252 tickets have been issued for speeding infractions—the most among Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras in operation. It is also the camera in operation the longest.
The average fine in Toronto of $107 per ticket, meaning the city has accrued an estimated $2,273,964 in revenue from this lone traffic camera.
“Not a week goes by [that] you don’t find something shocking on this street,” said Faraz Gholizadeh, who has been pushing for more action on top of a speed camera.
The camera isn’t always in operation, according to an email exchange with a ASE project manager.
“The devices are turned off for part of the day in order to help us manage the number of infractions received and we're able to process as many tickets as we can,” Trevor Kanhai said in an email dated December 13.
A City of Toronto spokesperson told CTV News Toronto ASE devices “are operational for 24 hours; however, they can be turned off for part of the day to allow the city to ensure the quality of its ticket issuance.”
“In such scenarios, the schedule is randomized, and the times change regularly to have the greatest impact on changing driver behaviour,” added Nadia Araujo.
But Rach and Gholizadeh say regardless of the city trying to keep drivers on their toes—and their brakes—the numbers don’t lie.
“The interventions undertaken so far aren’t working,” Rach said.
“So here we are as residents, we are sounding the alarm, loud and clear, saying it’s only a matter of time before there is another tragedy.”
The camera was installed and the speed limit on Parkside Dr. lowered to 40 km/h after the deaths of Fatima and Valdemar Avila in a five-vehicle collision in October 2021.
Some residents say the answer is a complete redesign of the street, which has long been viewed by commuters as a necessary thoroughfare between Bloor St. and Lake Shore Blvd. to access the Gardiner Expressway.
Ward 4 Parkside—High Park Councillor Gord Perks confirmed to CTV News Toronto that city engineers have been looking at redesign plans, and an update is expected in May.
Keith Szynkowski looks down at the speed camera on Parkside Dr. from his front window. He disagrees with some of his neighbours that the street needs to become more residential—noting people have to “get from A to B” and it is one of few arteries in the area.
He does have one idea.
“Bike lanes!” he exclaimed. “I say this as a motorist and a cyclist: nothing pleases me more to see a cyclist in his own lane, separated safely from the motorist.
As for how to stop the speeding cars, some of his neighbours say progress continues to stall.
