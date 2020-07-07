TORONTO -- Torontonians are doing what they can to try to stay cool as the GTA experiences a wave of sticky, sweltering weather.

A heat warning from Environment Canada remains in effect for Toronto and most of southern Ontario, with the weather agency warning that the prolonged hot weather will last through the rest of the week.

“Daytime high temperatures in excess of 30 degrees Celsius, with humidex values in the high thirties to low forties, are expected this week,” the warning reads. “Overnight lows near 20 degrees Celsius are also expected through this period, providing little relief from the heat.”

A high of 34 C was forecast for the city Tuesday, however it feels closer to 40 with the humidity.

The city has extended hours at eight outdoor swimming pools in order to give residents a chance to cool off. However time limits and other infection-prevention measures are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pools will be open until 11:45 p.m. at Alexandra Park, Alex Duff Pool, Earlscourt Park Pool, McGregor Park, Monarch Park, Parkway Forest, Smithfield Park and Sunnyside Park Pool.

Splash pads, some wading pools and 10 beaches are also open around the city.

The city has also opened 15 cooling centres to help people cool down if they don’t have any other air-conditioned spaces to go to.

People have been doing whatever they can to cool down amid the muggy weather.

Long lines have been spotted at ice cream stores and trucks around the city.

In the Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue area, a raccoon was even spotted trying to beat the heat in a lawn sprinkler.

Video shared with CP24 showed the furry critter trying to grab a drink and appearing to play in the water Monday night as temperatures soared.

Little relief in sight

More sweltering weather is in the forecast for the city.

While there’s a chance of showers on Wednesday, the city is set to see a high of 33 C. A high of 35 C is forecast for Thursday and a high of 33 C is forecast for Friday.

While the forecast dips to highs of 27 C on Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers both days, the relief will be short-lived.

“We will get a break as we get into the weekend. More on Sunday compared to Saturday, but the heat is quick to build back by Tuesday and beyond next week,” CP24 Meteorologist Chris Potter said. “It looks like once again temperatures will creep back into the 30s, 30s or above. That’s been the trend since basically Canada Day.”

Potter said the humidity will make it feel closer to 40 over the next few days.

Toronto Public Health is advising people to stay hydrated and to avoid staying outdoors for extended periods, especially those with underlying health conditions.