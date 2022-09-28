Toronto shooting suspect arrested after ditching car and running across Highway 401, police say

A suspect in a Scarborough shooting has been taken into custody after ditching their car on Highway 401 and running across multiple lanes of traffic, police say.

Police say that two drivers were involved in some sort of altercation near Bellamy and Ellesmere roads at around 1 p.m.

It is alleged that the suspect opened fire during the altercation, leaving the driver with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect fled the scene after that but police say that their vehicle was spotted by officers on Highway 401 a short time later.

Police say that officers followed the vehicle for an unspecified period of time and then pulled it over near Keele Street.

That is when the alleged gunman got out of the vehicle and ran across the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, police say.

He was ultimately apprehended on Keele Street.

Two westbound express lanes on Highway 401 remain blocked at Keele Street due to the police investigation.