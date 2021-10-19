TORONTO -- One person was found with serious injuries following a shooting in the Don Valley Village area in North York.

Toronto police were called to the area of Finch Avenue East and Brahms Avenue, near Leslie Street, shortly before 11 p.m.

Multiple shots were reported before officers arrived and located a victim, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they were transporting an adult male to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

Officers are currently searching the area.

There is no information so far about possible suspects.