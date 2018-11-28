

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto secondary school teacher has been charged in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation.

Police allege that throughout the month of September, a teacher had “inappropriate conversations of a sexual nature” with a male student on school property.

The teacher, police said, is employed at Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute. The school is located near Greenwood and Danforth avenues.

Members of the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre were contacted and conducted an investigation.

Carlo Rossi, 61, of Vaughan was taken into police custody on Tuesday and was charged with sexual exploitation and invitation to sexual touching.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.