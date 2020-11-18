TORONTO -- A Toronto school board says one of its staff members has died after they reportedly contracted COVID-19.

The Toronto Catholic School Board says the staff member was a child youth worker at St. Francis de Sales Catholic School in North York. The youth worker is the first school staff member known to have died of the disease since schools reopened in Ontario in September.

“We’ve recently learned of a tragic death of a staff member of the Toronto Catholic District School Board. This unfortunate news is a huge loss,” the board said.

“Supports are available to the impacted school community. At this time, we are focused on supporting staff and students and respecting the privacy of the grieving family and staff member.”

CUPE Ontario reported the staff member was a woman and passed away after battling COVID-19.

“CUPE Ontario 280,000 members mourn the loss of our sister,” the union said. “Our solidarity and condolecenses to her family friends, and all her union colleagues.”

The board said the students in the classroom, where the staff member worked, are all self-isolating, but the school remains open.

The board said they were first made aware of an infected staff member on Nov. 13.

More than 3,600 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Ontario schools since mid-September, including at least 461 cases involving staff.