Toronto school custodian charged in alleged sexual assault of student
A Toronto school custodian is facing nearly a dozen charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a student earlier this year.
Toronto police said they were called to a school in the Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street area last May.
Officers learned that a student had been allegedly sexually assaulted by a school custodian.
On Aug. 18, officers with the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre launched an investigation, resulting in the arrest of the custodian.
The accused has been identified as 50-year-old Sureshkaran Paramanathan from Markham. He has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference and one count of exposing genitals to a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose.
Police said Paramanathan had worked as a custodian at the school since April 2013.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New interim ethics commissioner appointed after months-long vacancy
A new interim conflict of interest and ethics commissioner has been named, filling a role that’s been vacant for four months.
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
BC Ferries suspects vessel hit humpback whale, adjusting operations 'for foreseeable future'
For the second time this summer, BC Ferries believes one of its vessels made contact with a whale and has notified federal officials and local First Nations.
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
Senator leads delegation to Syrian prison camps as Canadian detainees continue to be held
A civil society delegation that visited Syrian prison camps is calling on Ottawa to give immediate consular assistance to Canadian detainees and to swiftly repatriate all citizens wishing to return to Canada.
Rockslide shuts down B.C. highway before wedding, stranding father-of-the-bride
In the weeks leading up to Tazz Norris and Lisa Lalonde’s Penticton wedding, they already had guests cancel due to wildfires, smoke and the travel ban, which was rescinded earlier than anticipated.
More than half of Canadian students over 18 use AI tools: survey
More than half of students over 18 have used generative AI to complete their school work or pass an exam, despite 60 per cent feeling that it constitutes cheating, according to a recent survey by business consulting firm KPMG.
Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada
Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled around 320,000 cars in the U.S.
Montreal
-
Montreal mystery roadwork: Orange cones, lane closed, traffic chaos - but why?
There is a lane blocked on Decarie Boulevard near Jean-Talon Street and no one seems to know why. That may not sound like an unusual Montreal mystery since orange cones line a huge proportion of the city's roadways, but this obstruction situated in one of the worst places is causing traffic chaos.
-
Mother launches petition over new dress code at Montreal school
A Montreal mother has started a petition against a new ban on skorts at her daughter's school. The change to the dress code at LaurenHill Academy in the Saint Laurent borough was announced during the first week of classes.
-
The ethics commissioner should investigate Quebec's municipal affairs minister, says the PQ
The Minister of Municipal Affairs, Andree Laforest, has interfered in the affairs of the City of Saguenay, PQ MNA Pascal Berube suggested on Thursday, rushing to raise the issue with the Ethics Commissioner.
London
-
London, Ont. lawyer says sending emojis could be seen as a contractual agreement
The average person sends 85 text messages a day and with the ever-growing list of emojis, but business lawyer Michael Weinberger says to be careful with what you send.
-
More than $500K worth of drugs seized, man and woman facing charges
A man and woman from London are facing a multitude of charges after police executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Sunny long weekend in store for the Forest City, high humidity expected next week
The final long weekend of the summer is going to be a beautiful one, before high humidity and temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s make an appearance early next week.
Kitchener
-
A look inside Waterloo Region's wastewater surveillance program
Over the last several weeks, local wastewater testing has been picking up increased signals of the virus.
-
Here's how inflation and changing liquor trends are impacting local craft breweries
The craft brewing industry is feeling the effects of inflation, evolving trends and the lingering impact of the pandemic.
-
Brantford playground reopens after ‘rubberized’ substance removed
The City of Brantford is looking for anyone who may have information after Silverbridge Park in Brantford was vandalized.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge 5, seize $62.5K in narcotics, weapons, cash in the city's west end
Five people have been arrested and more than $60,000 in narcotics was seized as result of summer-long investigation, police say.
-
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
-
Third-party testing shows Sudbury road recycling work does not meet expectations
City of Greater Sudbury staff say it has testing results back from a recycled asphalt paving project that was started on the Kingsway.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man pleads guilty in Orleans explosion
An Ottawa man has pleaded guilty for causing an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction and injured 12 people in February.
-
The temperature didn't hit 30 C in Ottawa once in August
The temperature will not hit 30 C during the month of August in Ottawa for the first time in more than a decade.
-
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
Windsor
-
International Overdose Awareness Day marked in Windsor-Essex
A field of white wooden crosses on the front lawn of a downtown Windsor church was unveiled Thursday morning to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. Each cross represents someone who died in the past year as a result of the ongoing opioid crisis in Windsor-Essex.
-
$165,000 in drugs and a gun seized in Windsor and Lakeshore
Windsor police have arrested three suspects and seized over $165,000 in illicit drugs and a firearm from homes in east Windsor and Lakeshore.
-
Cabana Road reopens following collision
Windsor police are investigating a crash in south Windsor.
Barrie
-
3 people sent to trauma centre after collision on Airport Road in Mulmur
Dufferin OPP is investigating a collision involving two vehicles in Mulmur Township that sent three people to a trauma centre.
-
Eagle-eyed officer arrests man accused of early morning break-in at Barrie business
A 34-year-old Barrie man faces several charges after police say an eagle-eyed officer with a limited description of a suspect made an arrest just hours after a break-in.
-
From Butts to Bottles: Seabins collect garbage along Barrie's waterfront
The City of Barrie is working to clean up trash along the waterfront and marina.
Atlantic
-
Noose discovered at Halifax’s Africville Park
A disturbing discovery was made at Africville Park in Halifax Thursday morning.
-
Exotic cat captured in Halifax neighbourhood, DNRR seeking information on its origins
Conservation officers in Nova Scotia say they are still trying to figure out where an exotic cat came from after it was discovered in a Halifax neighbourhood earlier this week.
-
Former N.S. band director, middle-school volunteer charged with sexual assault
A 65-year-old former band director and middle-school volunteer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a youth, RCMP in Nova Scotia said Thursday.
Calgary
-
Sinkhole on Highway 1 diverting traffic into Banff
Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway has been re-routed through the town of Banff on Thursday evening, creating an even bigger logjam than usual.
-
Airdrie family enters 'Live Net Zero' competition
Samantha and Kevin Shannon and their three children will be drastically reducing their energy usage by squaring off against other Canadian families as part of the 'Live Net Zero' competition.
-
Calgary-raised Cavalry FC winger Goteh Ntignee joins French club FC Annecy
Cavalry FC winger Goteh Ntignee, who grew up in the Calgary minor soccer system, was transferred to Ligue 2 club FC Annecy in France on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
MPI reverses plan to issue driver licences without road test during strike
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is walking back its plan to allow drivers to get a driver's licence without doing a road test amid an ongoing strike.
-
Clean-up begins at site of burned-out building in Point Douglas
The Manitoba government has confirmed that clean-up has begun to remove the debris at the site of burned-out businesses in the Point Douglas area.
-
Manitobans honour lives lost to drug overdoses
Manitobans who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses took a moment to honour them on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Further water restrictions possible as B.C.'s drought continues
Officials described B.C.'s drought as severe and completely unprecedented on Tuesday, warning it could persist into 2024 and that further restrictions on water use may become necessary.
-
Rockslide shuts down B.C. highway before wedding, stranding father-of-the-bride
In the weeks leading up to Tazz Norris and Lisa Lalonde’s Penticton wedding, they already had guests cancel due to wildfires, smoke and the travel ban, which was rescinded earlier than anticipated.
-
BC Ferries suspects vessel hit humpback whale, adjusting operations 'for foreseeable future'
For the second time this summer, BC Ferries believes one of its vessels made contact with a whale and has notified federal officials and local First Nations.
Edmonton
-
Alberta hamlet now home to what's believed to be the world's largest arrow
An archery club in northern Alberta is shooting for a world record.
-
Highway 2A lanes closed at Leduc after semi rolls over
A rolled-over semi-truck in Leduc is affecting traffic on the south end of the Edmonton bedroom community.
-
Construction begins on new Lewis Farms recreation centre
Politicians and city officials were on hand Thursday to formally launch the building of the Lewis Farms Facility and Park, a multi-purpose project that was first proposed in 2005 and had remained as part of the neighbourhood development plan since 2007.