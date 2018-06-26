

Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory has penned a letter to the federal government to inform officials that the city’s overcrowded shelter system can longer accommodate new refugee or asylum seekers.

In the letter, obtained by CP24 on Tuesday, Tory said while he and city council have been “clear” that they welcome newcomers who want to call Toronto home, there is simply no more shelter spaces available.

The mayor called on the government to provide the city with immediate assistance to deal with the situation.

“Our city has a long history of welcoming newcomers and continues to express our support for your government’s policies related to the welcoming of refugee and asylum seekers. But responsibility for these populations does not end at the border, and we simply can no longer contend with their housing needs alone,” Tory wrote.

The mayor said not only is there no room to house new refugees, but the 800 refugees temporarily housed at dorms at Humber and Centennial colleges will have nowhere to go when they are forced to vacate the facilities on August 9.

“Moving just this population of 800 (there are more than 3,000 refugees and asylum seekers in the Toronto shelter and hotel programs) would require the emergency closures of multiple community centres in neighbourhoods across the City and the cancellation of public programming – a step the City is not prepared to take,” Tory continued.

A staff report, which will be discussed at this week’s city council meeting, states that as of June 21, spaces for families at the college dorms are at capacity and approximately 200 spaces remain at Humber College for singles.

The report recommends that city council call on the governments of Ontario and Canada to provide “appropriate support and leadership” on the issue.

The report says that despite an “exhaustive search” for more shelter spaces, no appropriate sites have been found.

“All the more concerning is the fact that, historically, the flow of refugee/asylum claimants has increased significantly towards the end of June,” the report read.

According to the report, the city’s direct cost to house refugee claimants and asylum seekers in 2017 and 2018 is projected to exceed $64.5 million.

Tory’s letter states that while the city is “thankful” for the federal government’s announcement that $11 million will be made available to Ontario to help deal with the issue, no details have been provided.

In the letter, the mayor invites federal officials to visit the Toronto hotels or dorms where refugees are being temporarily housed.

“I think we can all agree that having the City scramble to find emergency shelter for each new wave of arrivals is not sustainable, nor is it a desirable state of affairs,” Tory wrote. “What’s needed is proper housing and proper supports, something the City cannot provide on its own.”