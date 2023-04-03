Toronto's five public golf courses open for the season today

It’s a sure sign of spring as the City of Toronto readies to open its five public golf courses for the season.

The city’s golf courses – Dentonia Park, 781 Victoria Park Ave.; Don Valley, 4200 Yonge St.; Humber Valley, 40 Beattie Ave.; Scarlett Woods, 1000 Jane St.; and Tam O’Shanter, 2481 Birchmount Rd. – will be open daily starting Tuesday morning until the fall, weather permitting.

Tee off start times vary through the season and end at dusk depending on daylight hours. They are staggered 10 minutes apart throughout the day. Golfers are asked to book in advance online. People can also save a spot by calling the golf course directly up to five days in advance.

This season is extra special for Tam O’Shanter, which in 2023 is celebrating its 90th anniversary. Created in 1933 and operated for 40 years as a private golf course, the Scarborough golf course was purchased by Metro Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, Metro Council, Scarborough Council and the Province of Ontario in 1973.

To encourage younger golfers to play the sport, the city offers a family discount where juniors can golf for free during weekend afternoon nine-hole times when accompanied by a paying adult. A limited number of junior memberships are also available for all five golf courses.

Last year, golfers at the city’s courses played a record high 225,501 rounds of golf. The previous record was in 2003, which saw 218,000 rounds.

People should note that various types of golf equipment can be rented from the pro shop at each course, including fling sticks, which are used to play a dynamic hybrid of golf and lacrosse called fling golf. This sport is permitted at Dentonia Park, Humber Valley, Scarlett Woods and Tam O’Shanter golf courses.

Humber Valley also offers a free, accessible golf cart to golfers with mobility needs.

Aside from golf, the city will also be offering a self-led outdoor fitness circuit called Bench Fit at all of its courses this season. Bench Fit, which is also available at many of Toronto’s parks, essentially uses park benches with instructional signage at stations along the golf course to encourage participants to perform up to 40 exercises along a 10-station circuit.