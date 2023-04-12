Toronto Raptors' season ends with loss to Chicago Bulls
Zach LaVine took over in the second half as the Chicago Bulls rallied past the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Wednesday to win their single-elimination play-in game.
LaVine scored 30 of his 39 points in the second half for Chicago, which trailed by as many as 18 points in the game. Former Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan scored 23 and pulled down seven rebounds.
Chicago will face the Heat in Miami on Friday in the second round of the play-in tournament.
The winner of that game will be the eighth seed in the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs, playing the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.
Atlanta had already emerged as the seventh seed after the Hawks beat Miami 116-105 on Tuesday in their first-round play-in game.
Fred VanVleet had a double-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Toronto, including seven three-pointers. The Raptors hosted the game after finishing the regular season ninth in the NBA's Eastern Conference.
All-star forward Pascal Siakam scored 32 with nine rebounds for the Raptors and Scottie Barnes added 19.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) slam-dunks the ball past Chicago Bulls centre Nikola Vucevic (9) and Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
VanVleet sank a buzzer-beating three-pointer before intermission, bringing the 19,800 fans at Scotiabank Arena to their feet and gave the Raptors a 58-47 lead, their largest of the game up to that point. It also improved VanVleet's shooting from beyond the arc to 4 of 5 after 24 minutes, better than the entire Bulls lineup, who had gone 2 for 11 from three-point range in the half.
The Raptors didn't let up in the third, starting the quarter on a 10-3 run to open up an 18-point lead.
LaVine scored 11 points in the final three minutes of the third quarter - including eight in a row - to cut Chicago's deficit to nine. Despite the outburst from the Bulls all-star guard, Toronto entered the fourth quarter with an 81-72 lead.
After a back-and-forth start to the fourth, Chicago closed the gap to three thanks to an 8-0 run, with LaVine responsible for six of those points.
Alex Caruso quieted the sold-out crowd with a three-pointer to tie it 91-91 with 6:26 left on the clock. Barnes came right back with a layup, forcing Chicago head coach Billy Donovan to call a timeout.
On the ensuing possession, Caruso stole the ball from O.G. Anunoby for a breakaway layup.
Patrick Beverly sank a three-pointer on the next Bulls possession for their first lead of the game. Siakam's dunk gave the fans life but LaVine replied with a 20-foot jumper to maintain a three-point lead before Barnes and DeRozan exchanged field goals.
VanVleet missed a deep three-pointer but the rebound came out to Toronto guard Gary Trent Jr., who passed it back to VanVleet for another chance at the game-tying shot. VanVleet didn't miss on his second chance to tie it 100-100 with 3:10 left to play.
LaVine answered with a two-pointer and then DeRozan grabbed a defensive rebound and scored at the other end to give the Bulls a four-point lead with less than two minutes to go.
Barnes made one of two free throws on the next Raptors possession. Siakam was fouled by Beverley with 50 seconds left on the clock, making one of his two shots at the charity stripe to cut Chicago's lead to two.
DeRozan then hit a free throw with 28.7 seconds remaining, forcing a Toronto timeout. On the ensuing possession, Siakam drove to the net for a two-handed dunk and a one-point Raptors deficit.
Anunoby fouled LaVine after Caruso inbounded the ball to him, sending him to the free-throw line. LaVine hit both shots, giving the Raptors 17.9 seconds to tie the game.
Feeding the ball to Siakam on the inbound pass, Caruso immediately fouled the Toronto all-star forward for three free throws.
Siakam sank his first one, but clanked it with his second and the ball rolled off the rim with his third, keeping Chicago ahead by two.
Nikola Vucevic was fouled on his rebound of Siakam's final free throw and he made both of his free throws for the game's final scores.
CELEBRITY FANS
Former Bulls and Raptors forward Charles Oakley, notably wearing Toronto gear, sat in Drake's courtside seat for the game. Canadian Olympian Penny Oleksiak and Paralympian Marissa Papaconstantinou were also in the crowd, as was actor Jaleel White, best known for playing Steve Urkel in the 1990s family sitcom Family Matters.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto Raptors' season ends with loss to Chicago Bulls
The Toronto Raptors are out of the NBA's play-in tournament after dropping a 109-105 decision to the Chicago Bulls.
Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada
Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
FBI warns consumers not to use public phone charging stations
The FBI is warning consumers against using public phone charging stations in order to avoid exposing their devices to malicious software.
911 calls show chaotic moments during Kentucky bank shooting
Frantic calls from witnesses reporting a mass shooting at a Louisville bank were released Wednesday by police -- including from a woman who was on a virtual meeting and saw the shooter, as well as one from the man's mother, who told a 911 operator that her son "currently has a gun and is heading toward" the bank.
A new chapter of the Bible written 1,750 years ago has been unearthed by researchers
A new chapter of the Gospel of Matthew has been found using UV light, researchers say.
opinion | As is tradition with the Sussexes, they are doing it their way: royal expert
It was the news that King Charles III, coronation organizers, and royal watchers had been waiting for: Would Prince Harry attend the upcoming coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6? So, will this speed up any hopes of a reconciliation?
Trudeau Foundation says it's launching independent review of potential China-linked donation
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it will be launching an independent review of the organization's acceptance of a donation 'with a potential connection to the Chinese government.'
About half of Canadians working full-time feel fatigued: survey
A new survey conducted by Research Co. reveals about half of Canadians working a full-time job are feeling fatigued and stressed.
Montreal
-
Man charged with assault with a weapon, mischief after alleged Montreal mosque attack
A 32-year-old man is facing new charges following an investigation by the Montreal police hate crime squad into an alleged assault last weekend at a downtown mosque. However, members of the Al-Omah Al-Islamiah Mosque are concerned that police have not yet classified the incident as a hate crime.
-
Quebec Conservative Party leader launches drag queen story hour petition
Quebec Conservative Party leader Eric Duhaime launched a petition demanding public funds not be used to promote drag queen story hours, and that parents must first give specific consent.
-
Extended power outages raise questions about resilience of Quebec's power grid
As some Quebecers remained in the dark Wednesday a week after an ice storm struck the province, energy experts said the lengthy outages raised questions about the resilience of the province's electrical grid.
London
-
Helicopter crash in Middlesex County
OPP in Middlesex County are on scene of a helicopter crash.
-
Scramble goes over easy with committee: City may redesign intersection upgrade over pedestrian safety
A busy intersection next to the campus of Western University may get extra attention from city engineers after safety concerns were raised about the mix of pedestrians and vehicles that criss-cross it each day.
-
UPDATE: Defibrillator was not stolen from St. Thomas park
Some St. Thomas, Ont. residents were shocked after city police reported the theft of a life-saving defibrillator from a public park.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener woman fears for her safety after alleged hate-motivated incident
Members of Kitchener's Muslim community are raising concerns after someone allegedly pointed a gun at two women as they were heading home from the masjid Wednesday morning.
-
Save or start over? Debate continues over future of Stratford’s first hospital
Some community members aren’t ready to say goodbye to Stratford's first hospital. City council heard from supporters who want it to save it, but the HPHA says it's "not responsible to repurpose it."
-
'It will be a good battle': Kitchener Rangers prepare to take on rival London Knights
The Kitchener Rangers are gearing up to hit the road for round two of the OHL playoffs in London, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Big Nickel Road reopens after several hours following a caused by impaired driver, Sudbury police say
Big Nickel Road reopened around 8:15 p.m. after being closed for several hours while police investigated a two-vehicle collision involving a suspected impaired driver.
-
One dead in four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls
A 61-year-old from West Nipissing has died as a result of a four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls on Tuesday night, police say.
-
Southern Ont. man facing multiple charges in the north after a series of incidents last week
A 35-year-old man from Etobicoke is facing multiple charges following a series of incidents that began Friday in Blind River.
Ottawa
-
Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
-
Two pedestrians struck by a vehicle at Manotick intersection
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Bridge Street and Long Island Road just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
-
These are the most stolen vehicles in Ottawa so far in 2023
Approximately 100 higher-end luxury SUVs and pickup trucks have been stolen in Ottawa each month so far this year.
Windsor
-
Which flags fly? Chatham-Kent councillor says all or nothing
A Chatham-Kent councillor is bringing forth a motion that would restrict what flags are flown outside the civic centre – limiting the three flag poles to only national, provincial and municipal flags.
-
At least 512 people experiencing homelessness in Windsor-Essex
A new report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness in Windsor-Essex is on the rise, highlighting the need for expanded healthcare initiatives to address the issue.
-
Patio season kicks off in Windsor
The last few years have been trying for the hospitality industry but optimism is afoot with the beginning of patio season.
Barrie
-
Crews battle back-to-back grass fires amid warm, windy conditions
The warmer temperatures Mother Nature is providing this week are creating drying conditions that helped fuel back-to-back grass fires.
-
One person dead in GO Train incident on Barrie line
Officials say one person has died after being struck by a GO Train on the Barrie Line Wednesday morning.
-
Barrie police investigate 'disturbing incidents' involving same man
Barrie police officers responded to two "disturbing" incidents involving the same man in the city's northeast end Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Jackie Vautour's family home demolished inside Kouchibouguac National Park
The home of a man who laid claim to land in New Brunswick's Kouchibouguac National Park for decades has been torn down.
-
Union for RCMP 911 operators calls for recruitment plan to address staff shortages
The union representing RCMP 911 operators is raising concerns that staffing shortages across the country is creating an internal crisis.
-
Cape Breton non-profit challenges politicians to sleep in a tent for one night
In an attempt to convey the struggles of unhoused people, a non-profit in Cape Breton wants politicians and community leaders to spend a night in a tent.
Calgary
-
Body found in suitcase next to dumpster in southwest Calgary, homicide unit investigating
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in the Manchester Industrial area.
-
Man shot on Calgary Transit bus suffers life-threatening injuries
Calgary police are investigating a shooting on a city bus on Wednesday that sent one man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
-
Calgary cleaning contractor also report delayed, missed payments from Scrubbi, B.C.-based company says payment backlog to be sorted
After CTV news began sharing the stories of cleaning contractors who weren't being paid, we're now hearing complaints from cleaners in Calgary about Scrubbi.
Winnipeg
-
School bus returning from field trip involved in crash in southern Manitoba
One woman has been airlifted to hospital after school bus in southern Manitoba collided with a car while returning from a field trip.
-
Nova Scotia man dead following crash between two semis near The Pas
One person is dead and another has been injured after a crash between two semis near The Pas.
-
'It comes at a rapid pace': Flash flooding sparks local state of emergency in Manitoba municipality
A local state of emergency has been declared for the municipality of Boissevain-Morten due to overland flooding and washed out roads.
Vancouver
-
'He doesn’t get to tell his story': B.C. mom opens up about losing son to toxic drugs
Jacob Wilson’s story is not easy for his mother to tell. But she is sharing the heart-wrenching details of her son’s life because he no longer can, hoping that by opening up she will help shed more light on the epidemic of toxic drug deaths in B.C.
-
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
-
A lakefront lodge or a Victoria duplex: What $2M can buy across B.C.
In northeastern B.C., $2 million can buy you an 11,000-square-foot lodge that sleeps 28 and boasts more than 100 acres of land. On Vancouver's west side, it can buy you a teardown or a townhouse, but not much else.
Edmonton
-
2 girls found dead in Sylvan Lake hotel room, deaths not considered criminal: police
Police have confirmed that two young girls died at a Sylvan Lake hotel over the weekend.
-
Police close area of Southgate mall after 'targeted' incident, 1 taken to hospital
Officers converged on a shopping mall in south Edmonton Wednesday afternoon where a teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Woman dies after she was hit by Hummer driver in south Edmonton
A woman died in a Mill Woods parking lot Wednesday afternoon after she tripped, fell and was hit by a driver in a Hummer.