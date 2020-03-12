TORONTO -- Toronto Raptors players are in self-isolation after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Raptors played the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday night and on Wednesday the player tested positive. The announcement comes a day after the NBA stated it has suspended its regular season until further notice over concerns about the virus.

The Associated Press reports that the Jazz player who tested positive for the novel coronavirus was centre Rudy Gobert.

Players from five teams that played the Jazz within the past 10 days have been told to self-quarantine: the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.

"Out of an abundance of caution, members of the Raptors traveling party have been tested for the virus," the Raptors said in a statement Thursday.

"Our players, coaches and traveling staff have all been advised to go into self-isolation for 14 days, which means minimizing contact in accordance with public health guidelines."

Team members have made two public appearances since returning to Toronto, the team says.

"People who attended these events should continue to monitor their health, practice social distancing and hand washing, and contact a health professional should they develop symptoms."

This is a developing news story. More information to come.