

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- One of the founding owners of the Toronto Raptors says he feels like a proud parent as the basketball team prepares for the biggest game in the history of its franchise.

John Bitove says he and his partner knew when they founded the team that basketball would never replace the special place Canadians hold in their hearts for hockey, but the Raptors' work over the years has paid off.

The Toronto team has a 3-2 lead in games against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Eastern Conference final and is set to play Game 6 in Toronto tomorrow night.

A win would mean Toronto would make its first ever NBA finals appearance.

Bitove says the number of top college and NBA players who have come from Canada is further evidence of the influence the Raptors have had on the national sports landscape.

He is also praising the team's fans, saying they are knowledgeable, dedicated and have helped lead to the team's current success.