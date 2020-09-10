TORONTO -- With just 11.6 seconds remaining in double overtime in Game 6 of the eastern conference semifinals, Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry hit a fade away jump shot over Boston's Kemba Walker, all but sealing the win for Toronto.

It also put the finishing touch on one of the best performances of Lowry's career.

"Kyle Lowry is the engine of this team." Says Nav Bhatia, Raptors Superfan.

"We were done. Everybody, American media was writing us off yesterday saying that the series was over. But look, Kyle Lowry, left everything on the floor,” Bhatia added.

On Thursday, while playing on the basketball courts near Fort York Boulevard, fans say that Wednesday night’s game was a statement for a player and a team that doesn't get the respect they deserve.

"Raptors continue to be underrated, Kyle Lowry continues to be underrated but he proved everyone wrong again," says Raptors fan Rono Khan.

"He's an all-star and he's the heart and soul of our team,” adds another fan, Darius Sookram.

Lowry scored a game-high 33 points. He played 53 minutes, including the entire second half and all of overtime. Lowry also suffered a cut to his chin that needed three stitches. Afterwards it wasn't just fans saying Lowry deserves more attention.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid tweeted "Kyle Lowry is not appreciated as he should be." New Orleans Pelicans star JJ Redick added the comment "Say it louder."

Former Raptor DeMar DeRozan also chimed in on Lowry’s game simply tagging his former teammate’s Twitter handle with five exclamation marks and a shouting emoji.

TSN's Raptors Reporter Josh Lewenberg says that these playoffs have been a showcase for the six-time all-star Lowry to U.S. fans.

"Having these games in the spotlight, on national TV is a chance for a lot of people to see how good Kyle still is even at age 34."

Lowry’s play has even caught the eye of NBA great Ervin Magic Johnson, who tweeted:

"I love watching Kyle Lowry play! I call him the little General because of his toughness, leadership, scoring ability, basketball IQ, and will to win."

And Lowry’s toughness has been on display for years. Last season Kawhi Leonard earned his place as NBA Finals MVP but it was Kyle Lowry who scored the team’s first eleven points in the decisive Game 6.

Lewenberg says, "With so many people counting the Raptors out this year because they don't have Kawhi Leonard. Lowry has put this team on his shoulders at times."

Now the Raptors are faced with another huge challenge in Game 7 on Friday.