TORONTO -- It’s a Raptors Christmas in Toronto this year as the defending NBA champions take on the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena.

While the Raptors have played on Christmas Day before, this is the first time in franchise history the game is taking place at home.

Fans Anthony Bowen and Marian Santos sported festive “Steady Freddy” sweatshirts to Wednesday’s game, shouting out their favourite player, Fred VanVleet.

“It’s a special game for us, it’s Christmas Day,” Santos said ahead of tipoff. “We are so happy to be here.”

Daniel Bordan brought his six-month-old daughter to the game. She was born on June 13, the day the Raptors took home the championship title for the first time in franchise history.

Bordan said his daughter is the team’s biggest fan.

“We have the day off. We get to see the Raptors and hopefully they pull off a win,” he said.

“This is the best,” Steve Soules, who dressed up as Santa Claus in a plaid suit, said. “First time ever, 25 years, we’re thrilled to play.”

“We’re prepared to play because they are short of players.”

Jeena Chhinzer, who was wearing a headband with reindeer antlers, said she celebrates Christmas but doesn’t do much during the day “so it’s fun to be at a Raptors game.”

Some fans even travelled from Ottawa and Calgary for the historic game and called it a perfect way to celebrate Christmas.

“It’s a Christmas gift for Christmas, so we just enjoy coming to see the Raptors,” Shawn Cole said.

Also in the stands were fans from the opposing team.

Chris Breen said he’s Canadian, but has been a life-long Boston Celtics superfan. He came to the game on Wednesday with his daughter, both wearing green Santa hats.

“To be honest, I’d rather be at home with my family. But, if I can’t be with my family, this is the place to be to watch my Celtics,” he said.

“Hopefully they win in Toronto.”

Tipoff goes at 12 p.m.