Toronto Raptors allow point guard Kyle Lowry to skip pre-season trip to Charlotte
Published Saturday, December 12, 2020 1:52PM EST
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) and head coach Nick Nurse chat courtside during second half NBA basketball action against the Chicago Bulls, in Toronto on February 2, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO -- Toronto Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry did not make the trip to Charlotte for the NBA team's first two pre-season games.
The Raptors say Lowry was given permission to stay at the team's temporary home in Tampa, Fla.
Toronto faces the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and Monday.
The Raptors conclude the pre-season on Friday against the Miami Heat in Tampa.
The team's regular-season opener is Dec. 23 against New Orleans in Tampa.