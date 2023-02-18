Toronto raccoon found limping across someone's deck, missing his entire tail
A raccoon was found without its tail, limping across someone’s deck in Toronto.
The Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) said in a video shared Saturday that the “poor raccoon had been through a lot.”
According to TWC, a concerned resident named Laura called them about the injured raccoon hobbling across her deck.
“But when Wildlife Rehabilitator Caitie took a closer look, she noticed the raccoon was missing his entire tail!” TWC wrote in its Facebook post.
The rescue team rushed the raccoon to the centre and performed x-rays, where it was discovered the raccoon had a fracture in his knee cap. The injury made it painful for the raccoon to walk, TWC said. How the raccoon received his injuries is unknown at this time.
The x-rays also revealed the raccoon needed the wound where his tail used to be, to be surgically closed.
Veterinary intern Dr. Miguel Martinez cleaned and sutured the wound closed, while a veterinary technician kept a close eye on the raccoon’s vitals.
The wildlife centre says the fractured knee cap will heal with specialized care, and the surgery for the raccoon’s tail was a “success.”
One of the centre's wildlife rehabilitators prepared an enclosure for the raccoon for him to use while he recovers from his procedures.
“With treatment and medication to provide pain relief, the rambunctious raccoon is able to climb using all four limbs and is curiously exploring the many puzzles left to keep him occupied as he recovers,” TWC said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
Jimmy Carter, 39th U.S. president, in hospice care, Carter Center says
Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.
Your favourite brand of toilet paper may be cut from an important Canadian forest
A new report details which Canadian toilet paper brands are using wood fibre from the country's boreal forest. Where does your toilet paper brand rank in terms of sustainability?
RCMP discontinues search for foreign object downed over Yukon
The RCMP says it has ended its search for an unidentified aerial object shot down over central Yukon last Saturday.
'Thunder Bay' series from Ryan McMahon looks at systemic racism, police in the city
Podcaster Ryan McMahon is not interested in leading the conversation around defunding and abolishing the police. Instead, the Anishinaabe writer uses his latest docuseries, 'Thunder Bay,' to examine the North American movement that supports the reallocation of funds from police departments to community and social services by putting the embattled city under the microscope.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery. Watch 'A Leg Up' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
Funerals held for victims of Michigan State campus attack
The first funerals were held Saturday for students who were killed in this week's mass shooting at Michigan State University.
CSIS failed to fully consider human toll when disrupting threats, watchdog says
A new report from the federal spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to adequately consider the potentially serious adverse effects on people and their families when using its powers to disrupt potential threats.
More survivors found in Turkyie, Syria quake, including teen who filmed message for family
Search and rescue teams amazingly found more survivors in the ruins of the Feb. 6 earthquake that devastated swaths of Turkey and Syria even as the death toll from worst disaster in modern Turkish history increased.
Montreal
-
Time in Canada to debate whether notwithstanding clause should exist, says Liberal MP
A Liberal MP from Montreal says it is time for the country to debate whether the notwithstanding clause should be on the books.
-
Laval bus driver's lawyer requests psychological exam
The lawyer for Pierre Ny St-Armand has requested his client undergo a psychological exam to determine his mental state. St-Armand is facing nine charges, including two first-degree murder counts, for allegedly driving a city bus into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six others.
-
How pets are weaponized and victimized in domestic violence situations
Domestic violence creates many victims. In addition to spouses and children, household pets are often witnesses to acts of violence, even when they aren't the target.
London
-
Grandson charged in death of 90-year-old Waterford, Ont. woman: OPP
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of his grandmother, OPP say.
-
London police investigate shooting in city’s north end
London police are investigating after two men were approached and shot at by a gunman Friday night.
-
Cat rescued from townhouse fire in London, Ont.
Firefighters rescued and revived a cat from a townhouse fire Saturday morning in London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
ION service resumes following stoppage due to freezing rain
Grand River Transit (GRT) tweeted Saturday afternoon that ION Service has resumed between Conestoga Station and Fairway Station after freezing rain had halted the transportation Friday.
-
Cambridge celebrates 50th anniversary
The City of Cambridge is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the amalgamation of Galt, Hespeler, Preston and Blair.
-
These are the most polluted cities in Canada
A new report says Montreal, Windsor and Hamilton top the list of cities in Canada with the worst air quality.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern communities campaign to keep local OPP station open
Community members and elected officials in several municipalities in the French River-area along with members of the Dokis First Nation are mounting a community campaign to stop the possible closure of the OPP detachment in Noëlville.
-
Jimmy Carter, 39th U.S. president, in hospice care, Carter Center says
Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted on six arrest warrants
Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 46-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants involving intimate partner violence.
Ottawa
-
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
-
Media mogul, former National Arts Centre president Peter Herrndorf dies, family says
Peter Herrndorf, a lawyer, Canadian media mogul and the former president and chief executive officer of the National Arts Centre, has died. He was 82.
-
Here's what you'll need to earn to afford a house in Ottawa in 2023
The amount of money an Ottawa resident needs to make in order to afford a house is up compared to this time last year, but down from the middle of summer. The income required to afford a mortgage in January 2023 is higher than a year before, but it's down from what was required in August.
Windsor
-
Youth soccer club hopes selfie campaign draws attention to dispute between national women's team and governing body
The South Windsor Youth Soccer Club is launching a social media campaign to show solidarity for the women's national team which is engaged in a labour dispute with its governing body.
-
Capitol Theatre marks milestone anniversary with Family Day weekend programming
Windsor’s Capitol Theatre is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a full slate of programming Saturday.
-
Four displaced following Forest Glade house fire
Windsor fire officials are investigating the cause of a morning house fire in Forest Glade.
Barrie
-
Barrie Fire tends to structure fire in city's southwestern end
Smoke could be seen pouring out from home on Shadowood Road at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
-
OPP seize 16 stolen vehicles valued at almost $1 million
The Ontario Provincial Police seize 16 vehicles valued at almost $1 million.
-
RCMP discontinues search for foreign object downed over Yukon
The RCMP says it has ended its search for an unidentified aerial object shot down over central Yukon last Saturday.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | William Sandeson found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson
A jury has found William Sandeson not guilty of first-degree murder but guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson.
-
N.S. mother and author who used her eyes to write her life story has died
Author Angela Parker-Brown has passed away at the age of 50 after a long battle with ALS and a recent infection.
-
Man, 23, dies after vehicle left the road in Grand Lake Station, N.S.
A 23-year-old Halifax man has died after a vehicle left the road on Highway.2 in Grand Lake Station, N.S.
Calgary
-
South Korean minor hockey players drop puck in Calgary for 'dream come true' experience
South Korea, a country of 51 million people, has fewer than 10 ice skating facilities in its entire country, but that hasn’t stopped a team of its young hockey players from following their dreams of playing at the highest level.
-
One dead after being struck by vehicle walking into traffic along Highway 1
A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking along Highway 1 early Saturday morning near Heritage Road.
-
Calgary police searching for missing uniforms
The Calgary police are missing some uniforms.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police seize 3D-printed gun during attempted shoplifting, two men arrested
A 3D-printed gun and drugs were seized by police after two men were caught trying to steal from a store on Thursday.
-
'We cannot accept blockades': Goertzen warns convoy participants in Manitoba
Manitoba's justice minister issued a strong warning to people participating in a convoy in the province this weekend.
-
Jimmy Carter, 39th U.S. president, in hospice care, Carter Center says
Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.
Vancouver
-
BC Transplant says province saw record number of organ donations after death in 2022
The number of people who donated their organs after death hit an all-time high in B.C. in 2022, eclipsing the province's previous record, which was set the year before.
-
B.C. Interior residents asked to look out for 'unique vehicle' involved in catalytic converter thefts
Mounties in the B.C. Interior are asking the public to keep an eye out for a "unique vehicle" they believe has been involved in at least two recent catalytic converter thefts.
-
RCMP 'recently' identified witness in 40-year-old B.C. missing person case; still lack answers on what happened
Sunday will mark 40 years since the disappearance of a 10-year-old girl in Chilliwack, and local Mounties say they have "not lost hope" that they will find out what happened to her.
Edmonton
-
Copper pipe stolen from recreation centre, damaged $125K cooling system
RCMP are looking for information in relation to a theft that happened overnight between Feb. 13 and 14 in Fort Saskatchewan.
-
New waste transfer station open in Frog Lake First Nation
Frog Lake First Nation celebrated the opening of a new waste transfer station on Friday.
-
RCMP discontinues search for foreign object downed over Yukon
The RCMP says it has ended its search for an unidentified aerial object shot down over central Yukon last Saturday.