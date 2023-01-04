Toronto proposes $53M increase to transit budget, hike fares amid security concerns
Toronto has proposed a $53-million subsidy increase for the The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) in the 2023 municipal budget in an effort to “keep both riders and hardworking frontline TTC employees safe," Mayor John Tory announced Wednesday.
The TTC also plans to hike fees by 10 cents.
In total, the transit agency will receive $958 million for conventional service this year if the proposal passes.
The $2.38 billion combined operating budgets for both conventional and Wheel-Trans services would represent 4.2 per cent year-over-year increase, the agency says.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the TTC said $43 million will go to the opening of Line 5 Eglinton-Crosstown and Line 6 Finch West, along with the bus replacement of Line 3 Scarborough RT.
An additional $4 million will be allocated to safety, security and cleanliness. That money will go towards hiring 10 additional Streets to Homes outreach workers, adding 25 new special constable positions, filling 25 vacant special constable positions, and introducing enhanced daily streetcar cleaning.
The transit agency says nearly $3 million will go to service improvements in routes serving Neighbourhood Improvement Areas and the expansion of the Fair Pass Program to an additional 50,000 lower-income Torontonians.
A more comprehensive breakdown of the remaining funds is expected on Jan. 10.
While the TTC plans to increase fares on single cash and presto rides by ten cents, Fair Pass program users and those with PRESTO monthly and annual passes will be frozen, the TTC said. Fares for seniors will also remain the same.
Children under the age of 13 will continue to be able to ride for free.
“I know that nobody likes a fare increase,” Tory told reporters. “But I think it does provide the additional funding that will help us to make the investments I'm talking about today, and helps us to protect the transit system.”
Tory said the changes are meant to ensure security and safety amid a time of low ridership and increased violent crime on the city’s transit system.
In the TTC’s statement, CEO Rick Leary said the new budget “balances [the] need to deliver safe service while contending with lower revenues and increasing operating costs associated with inflation and new transit lines.”
“As we come out of the pandemic and our ridership patterns evolve… The TTC is positioning itself to keep Toronto moving and to be there for those who need us most.”
This year’s portion of Toronto’s Capital Budget Plan allocated to the TTC is approximately $1.34 billion, comprising $800 million for infrastructure and state of good repair projects, $455 million for vehicle purchases and overhauls, and $88 million for transit expansion-related work.
President of ATU Local 113 Marvin Alfred issued a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to the proposed budget, calling it a “step in the right direction.”
“Local 113 welcomes any investment in operating and maintaining the TTC to improve service and safety for transit riders. If we want people to come back onto the system, we need to rebuild trust,” Alfred said, adding this would be achieved by “improving service and keeping fares down.”
The union said it’s “looking forward to seeing details on the service increases.”
Alfred pointed to Toronto’s ongoing housing crisis “combined with a lack of mental health services” as factors contributing to the violence seen on the network.
“The TTC has ended up filling the gaps in our social safety net. Policing alone can’t fix it and Streets to Homes can’t get people into homes that don’t exist or are unaffordable,” he said.
“We need a comprehensive safety and security plan that provides real housing solutions and a better way to respond to people in crisis.”
CALLS TO PROTECT AGAINsT FEES INCREASES
On Wednesday, TTCRiders, an advocacy organization representing users of the transit system, issued a statement calling on Tory to protect fees from increases.
“TTCriders is calling on the Mayor and City Councillors to protect the TTC from service cuts by increasing the transit budget subsidy,” the statement said. “Tory is asking the lowest-income Toronto residents … to pay more to get to school and work, rather than raising revenue from those who can afford it.”
The group suggested the Mayor could raise hundreds of millions for more TTC service “with a parking levy on big malls and commercial landlords.”
“Instead, the women, shift workers, racialized, and low-income people who continue to rely most on the TTC are being asked to pay more,” the statement read.
The group called the expansion of the Fair Pass discount to 50,000 more people “an important step,” but expressed concerns over who may be eligible.
“It does not appear to cover all of the eligible low-income Toronto residents who need fare relief and who have been waiting for this program since it was approved in 2016.”
BUDGET INCREASE FOR POLICE
On Tuesday, the mayor proposed a $48.3-million budget increase for the Toronto Police Service, which he said would allow 200 more officers to join the force.
Multiple acts of violence have taken place across the GTA in recent weeks and months, including some incidents that have occurred along Toronto’s transit system. Tory said Tuesday that members of the public have become anxious about riding the TTC.
“We must do everything we can to address crime, and to keep people safe and have them feel safe in our city,” he said.
As of Dec. 8, the City of Toronto had a $726-million hole in its 2023 budget, which officials say is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the city has asked the provincial and federal governments to fill the gap.
It is unclear if the new investments promised for the 2023 budget will widen this gap, or be made up by revenue elsewhere.
Tory said that number is “not up to date” but would not elaborate further.
“We have run the city in such a prudent manner as to make sure that, while we need and expect and I think deserve the support coming from the other governments with COVID-related expenses, that we will make sure the city can protect its services,” he added.
Public consultations for Toronto’s budget will take place over the next few weeks before the mayor presents the final version to city council in February. The public can register to make deputations by submitting a request to commissionservices@ttc.ca.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario man sues estate of former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
Sunwing 'incredibly sorry' after holiday travel disruptions leave customers stranded
Sunwing has issued an apology to passengers left stranded after winter storms upended operations but says "most of our customers enjoyed their holidays with minimal disruption."
Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement: doctors
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was "Did we win?" his doctors said Thursday.
Officials: 8 dead in Utah the result of murder-suicide
A 42-year-old man killed seven family members, including five children, then killed himself two weeks after the suspect's wife had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument: report
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers' deteriorating relationship, The Guardian reported Thursday.
Mexico arrests a son of 'El Chapo' ahead of Biden, Trudeau visit
Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzman, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the U.S. and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
Accessible public transit linked to better health: study
New research suggests that better transportation infrastructure can lead to better health for citizens, finding that those who often travel about 24 kilometres outside of their neighbourhood report feeling healthier than those who don’t.
Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won't take part
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered Moscow's armed forces to hold a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday, the Kremlin said.
Montreal
-
Police investigating after man's body found near Quebec border crossing
An investigation is underway after a man's body was found Wednesday afternoon in Monteregie, Que., near the Roxham Road crossing point between Canada and the U.S.
-
Family of Montreal man killed while unlawfully jailed wants systemic racism inquiry
The family of a young man who died after an altercation with Montreal jail guards is demanding an inquiry into systemic racism in the provincial detention system, a civil rights group said Thursday.
-
Quebec detects 8 cases of highly contagious Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, now dominant in U.S.
Quebec's public health scientists confirm they've detected eight cases of the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 in COVID-19 test samples.
London
-
Victim recovering from gunshot wound after armed robbery
London police are investigating after being called to London Gold Buyer on Highbury Avenue north around 9:45 a.m. According to police, two people have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
-
'Partial floor collapse' at London building under construction
Injuries are not considered serious after four people were rescued from the 25th floor of a building Thursday afternoon.
-
Police identify body found in Lake Erie
OPP and police from Ohio have identified the human remains found in Lake Erie last October. According to police, the person was someone reported as missing from Ohio.
Kitchener
-
Home sale prices in Waterloo region slump to lowest point in two years as sales slow
The president of the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR) calls it the “end of a turbulent year for home sales in Waterloo region.”
-
'Really disappointing': Mild temperatures delay start of outdoor winter activities in southwestern Ontario
Mild temperatures, rain, and muddy grass are making for a challenging start to the season for outdoor winter sport fans.
-
Man allegedly cuts employee's clothing during a Kitchener business robbery
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual after a robbery at a Kitchener business.
Northern Ontario
-
22-year-old college basketball player identified as Timmins homicide victim
Timmins police are now identifying the homicide victim in a murder last month at a Mountjoy Street South apartment as 22-year-old Keeth Duphney-Tennant of Toronto.
-
City of Greater Sudbury responds to complaints about foul planters
The City of Greater Sudbury is responding to complaints from concerned business owners about the cleanliness of the downtown core.
-
Changes made at Timmins homeless shelter after former exec accused of stealing $20K
While the community of Timmins is reeling after a local woman was charged with stealing more than $400,000 from her employers, the homeless shelter she worked at said it is making some changes.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa home sales down 30 per cent in December
The Ottawa Real Estate Board reported a 30 per cent year-over-year drop in home sales last month, while the average price for a residential property dropped 7 per cent at the end of the year.
-
Large fire at Barrhaven homes under construction
A major fire at a new subdivision in south Barrhaven is under control, fire officials said Thursday.
-
Ottawa LRT remains partly shut down after freezing rain outage
Ottawa's LRT system remained partially shut down Thursday afternoon after freezing rain caused problems late Wednesday night.
Windsor
-
All-Canadian electric vehicle unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas
Canada’s first zero-emission concept vehicle was unveiled on a global stage at the international Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Thursday to great fanfare.
-
Driver sentenced in fatal crash, likely to be deported after release
A 28-year-old man who previously pleaded guilty in connection with a triple-fatal crash will spend two years in jail and be banned from driving for 10 years, following a sentence from a Superior Court Justice.
-
Power restored after morning crash takes out hydro, police looking for truck driver
Essex Powerlines has restored power after a transport truck hit a utility pole, causing an outage that impacted almost 3,000 customers in LaSalle and Amherstburg.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Deaths of woman, child deemed homicide after Boxing Day New Tecumseth house fire
Provincial police are investigating a double homicide involving a woman and child following a fire in a New Tecumseth house on Boxing Day.
-
New Zealand man busted for burning rubber at Barrie intersection charged with impaired
Police say a man from New Zealand's reckless driving actions while stopped at a downtown Barrie intersection caught an officer's attention, leading to several charges.
-
Mississauga man accused of targeting Innisfil senior in Grandparent scam arrested
Police in Innisfil made a quick arrest of a Mississauga man accused of targeting a senior in a Grandparent scam.
Atlantic
-
Team Canada goes for gold at IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax
Team Canada will take the ice Thursday night in Halifax to battle for the gold medal in front of frenzied home crowd at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
New Brunswick man who killed three Mounties in 2014 files appeal of stiff sentence
A New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties eight years ago has applied to the province's highest court to have his precedent-setting sentence drastically reduced.
-
Sex offender pleads guilty to criminal harassment, leaves Canada after stalking woman in Yarmouth
A man identified by police as a high-risk sex offender has pleaded guilty to criminal harassment and has left the country.
Calgary
-
New COVID-19 variant posing new questions about public health, individual decisions
Many Albertans seem to be taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the latest COVID-19 variant in the province.
-
$110K Lotus sports car and $100K in fentanyl part of significant seizure in Calgary
Calgary police say a man and a woman face more than 40 charges in connection with a significant operation involving drugs and stolen vehicles.
-
High-risk offender released into community: Calgary police
Calgary police issued a statement that a high-risk offender was released into the community Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Ontario man sues estate of former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
-
'It's so beautiful': The meteorological phenomenon behind Manitoba's persevering precipitation
Year 2023 is off to a picturesque start in southern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, thanks to the frost-like dusting parts of the province underwent in the past few days.
-
Manitoba Tory Cathy Cox joins other Progressive Conservatives not seeking re-election
Cathy Cox, a former cabinet minister who has held a seat in north Winnipeg since 2016, says she plans to spend more time with family and friends.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health care: PharmaCare expands drug coverage for diabetes, heart failure
Expanded coverage is now available to British Columbians being treated for Type 2 diabetes, heart failure and blood clots, the provincial Health Ministry says.
-
Peacock houseguest, lonesome ram: 10 strangest B.C. conservation calls of 2022
Conservation officers field thousands of wildlife calls every year in British Columbia – and some of them are, to put it bluntly, less urgent than others.
-
B.C. man discovers $250K lottery win while stuck at work during snowstorm
Last month's snowstorm seems to have brought some good luck to one B.C. man — who discovered he had won $250,000 while stuck at work during the inclement weather.
Edmonton
-
Witnesses wanted in New Year's Day homicide: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the public's help in a "violent" New Year's Day homicide.
-
Edmonton Police Commission pulls back on request to put race on Alberta ID
More than two months after deciding to request that a person's race be specified on their driver's license or identification card, the Edmonton Police Commission has not followed through and will instead "review" the topic.
-
Suspicious fire destroys church south of Edmonton
A church was destroyed in a New Year's Eve fire near the village of Hay Lakes southeast of Edmonton. First responders arrived at St. Joseph Lutheran Church around 11:30 p.m. to find the building 'completely engulfed in flames.'