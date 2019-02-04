

The Canadian Press





Toronto's Coal Mine Theatre says the opening of "The Father" will be delayed a week after star Nicholas Campbell was forced to step down due to health concerns.

The theatre tweeted Monday that "Street Legal" actor Eric Peterson will step into the title role for 66-year-old Campbell, who is expected to make a full recovery.

It says the play will premiere on Feb. 10 and eight more dates have been added to accommodate those who purchased tickets to this week's cancelled shows.

A spokesperson for the theatre says Campbell's departure came as a mutual decision with the show's producers.

A representative for Campbell says the actor has caught the flu, and as a result could not get in the rehearsal time demanded by the performance.

"It's nothing serious, just really bad timing," Rich Caplan said in an email. "Nicholas is truly sorry to be missing the opportunity to perform (in the play), but there was just no other solution."

Campbell has won multiple Gemini Awards and is known for acting in such films as "Naked Lunch" and "Prozac Nation," as well as his small-screen performances in Canadian TV series including "Da Vinci's Inquest" and "Heartland."