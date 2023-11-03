Toronto police warn drivers, pedestrians to be careful as Daylight Saving Time ends

Toronto police are asking drivers and pedestrians in the city to be extra careful as Daylight Saving Time reaches its end this weekend.

Sunday marks the end of the 2023 Daylight Saving Time. According to police, motor vehicle collisions have historically risen in the month following the clocks turning back, with police responding to over 70 per cent more pedestrian-involved collisions.

Police say that so far in 2023, 32 people, including 20 pedestrians, have been killed on Toronto’s roads. 65 per cent of killed pedestrians were under 65 years old.

Most pedestrian deaths in Toronto have occurred on “arterial” roads, or roads with wide streets with a wide volume of traffic, according to police.

Police are asking drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to remain extra vigilant as they travel throughout the city, particularly at crosswalks and intersections.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, when all clocks will be set back one hour. Most digital devices and some appliance clocks will do this automatically, but some clocks, including those in cars or powered by batteries, will need to be reset manually.