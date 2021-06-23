TORONTO -- Toronto Police Services (TPS) are seeking assistance in an investigation prompted by an alleged assault on a drugstore employee over mask usage.

On June 17, just before 5 p.m., it is alleged that a man entered a drug store located at Yonge and Carlton Streets in Toronto.

It was reported that an interaction took place between the man and a store employee regarding the man’s face mask. Allegedly, the man became agitated and was escorted from the store, when he struck a store employee with a closed fist.

Police say the man then stomped on the employee’s head with his feet.

The store employee was taken to hospital where they remain in serious condition, with the possibility of life-altering injuries, TPS say.

A description released by Toronto police state the man is between 6'0" to 6'2", with a muscular build. At the time of the incident, police say he was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black socks, black sandals, a blue face mask, a white do-rag on his head and carrying a black and brown bag.

Police are urging the man involved in this incident to contact police immediately. They are also asking that anyone with information contact them at 416-808-5100.