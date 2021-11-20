TORONTO -- Toronto police are searching for a suspect in connection with three separate robberies that took place in Etobicoke within 15 minutes on Saturday afternoon.

According to Const. David Hopkinson, the incidents all occurred between 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. in the area of Kipling and Eglinton avenues.

"We have a man that's targeted what appears to be women in their 60s or 70s," Hopkinson said. "They've been pushed violently to the ground, they've been robbed of their personal belongings, their purses and he's fled in the same car."

Hopkinson also said that the suspect approached a man and threatened him in what police believe was an attempted carjacking.

"He was foiled and he fled in the vehicle that he came in, but very disturbing because this all happened in a very short, very small area up near Kipling and Eglinton."

Police have described the vehicle as a white Nissan Rogue CSTV. No suspect description has been provided thus far.

Hopkinson said that while the victims have not sustained any significant injuries, the attacks were "fairly violent." He added that police are releasing as many details as possible early in the investigation in case the robberies continue.

"We're talking about three or four people accosted, violently attacked, in a very, very short period of time. That's not chance. This likely happened before.

Anyone with information or who witnesses a robbery should call police as soon as possible.