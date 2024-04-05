TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police search for man who allegedly assaulted someone in parking lot

    Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted someone after nearly striking them with their car in a parking lot in Leaside two months ago.

    In a news release issued Friday, police said it happened on Feb. 11, at 2:05 p.m., in the area of Laird and Esandar drives, south of Eglinton Avenue East.

    Officers said the victim was walking through a parking lot when the suspect nearly clipped them with their car, prompting a verbal argument. The suspect got out of the vehicle and then allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing the area.

    The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Officers add the victim and suspect were not known to each other.

    Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 30s, between six feet and six-foot-two, with a medium build.

    At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light-coloured hat, dark jacket, and dark pants and driving a black Honda Civic.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

