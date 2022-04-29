Toronto police say they will enhance presence downtown amid concerns over hate speech, violence at protests
Toronto police say that they will have an enhanced presence downtown this weekend as more than a dozen protests take place, including a pro-Palestinian rally that has been the site of clashes between demonstrators in the past.
Police Chief James Ramer held a news conference on Friday morning to discuss the operational planning for this weekend’s protests.
He said that some members of the public have expressed concerns in recent days about an Al-Quds Day protest planned for Saturday afternoon in the downtown core, specifically regrading the “potential for hate speech, as well as the potential for confrontation between participants and those who are opposed to the event.”
“I think we can all agree that there is no place for this,” Ramer said. “I want to reassure those who have these concerns that like all demonstrations, the Toronto Police Service will be visibly present and actively monitoring these events. As always, we respect people's charter rights and will facilitate lawful and peaceful protest. What we will not tolerate is civil disobedience and violence or hateful behavior that crosses the line into criminality.”
Members of the Jewish community have expressed concerns about antisemitic speech at Al-Quds Day protests in the past and have called on the city to prevent the rally from taking place.
Ramer said that given the concerns, police are taking several steps to make sure the event remains peaceful, including placing members of the Hate Crime Unit on the ground so that they can immediately investigate any “any suspected hate crimes or hate speech or signage.”
He said that the service will also be embedding officers who speak different languages into the crowd “so they can record firsthand what's being said amongst the crowds and in speeches.”
Finally, police will also be installing additional camera near the planned protest side outside the University Avenue courthouse to aid with any investigations that may arise from the protest.
“The charter allows freedom of expression and an ability to demonstrate and so we will facilitate those events. However, you know, we are monitoring this and freedom of expression does have a limit,” Ramer said. “We'll be recording everything that happens and if there's something that is determined to cross the line into criminality, we will proceed in terms of prosecution.”
PREMIER HAS SPOKEN OUT AGAINST AL QUDS DAY RALLY IN THE PAST
Premier Doug Ford promised in 2018 to “take action to ensure that events like Al Quds Day, which calls for the killing of an entire civilian population in Israel, are no longer part of the landscape in Ontario.”
Quds Day, officially called International Quds Day, is an annual event to express support for justice for Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israel.
The protest wasn’t held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is set to return to the streets this weekend.
In a statement released on Friday, Toronto Mayor John Tory said that he is hopeful that all of this weekend’s demonstrations, including the Al-Quds Day rally, are “free of hate, free of violence, free of discrimination and free of harassment.”
But he said that should that not be the case, police will have his “full support” in doing what is necessary to hold those who partake in hateful behaviour accountable.
“As we know, hate crimes are on the rise across North America, including in Toronto. We have seen an unfortunate rise of hate crimes against all communities. The Toronto police’s hate crime report indicates that Toronto’s Jewish community is the most targeted group,” he said. “We must as a city and as residents do everything to combat antisemitism and hatred in all of its forms, and that includes our duty to protect the sanctity of public spaces to ensure everyone feels safe everywhere in Toronto.”
Police say that there will be a total of 14 protests of varying sizes taking place downtown this weekend, including the Al-Quds Day event.
They say that rolling and static road closures could be implemented to accommodate the protests and that anyone heading downtown should be prepared to face some delays getting around.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Investigation underway after fatal incident at Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
The Department of National Defence says there was a fatal incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College Campus in Kingston, Ont.
'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Economy surged ahead in February, fuelling expectations of another interest rate hike
The Canadian economy surged ahead in February as pandemic-related restrictions eased, fuelling expectations by economists that the Bank of Canada will opt for another oversized rate hike in June.
Celine Dion postpones 'Courage World Tour' because of muscle spasms
Celine Dion says she has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time.
B.C. man faces deportation for alleged naked dance on sacred Bali volcano
A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked on a sacred volcano in violation of the country's laws.
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
Climate cost to Canada could be trillions of dollars by 2100: report
A new report estimates the total cost of climate change to the Canadian economy at trillions of dollars by the end of the current century if global temperatures continue to rise unabated.
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu
The first known human case of H5 bird flu in the United States has appeared in a person in Colorado, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
-
Quebec Halloween murder suspect likely suffered from schizophrenia, says defence psychiatrist
A psychiatric expert said that accused sword killer Carl Girouard was most likely suffering from schizophrenia when he allegedly killed two people in Quebec City on Halloween 2020.
-
Health organizations ask Quebec to create patient ratios and stop 'vicious cycle'
A dozen organizations demanded Friday that Quebec pass a law to impose patient ratios in health care, ensuring that staff aren't given too many people to care for.
London
-
LHSC dealing with two COVID outbreaks
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 69 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
-
London, Ont. to Asia: LPS lay charges after child porn investigation
London, Ont. police have charged a city man with 16 counts of child pornography-related offences after an 11-month investigation.
-
$182,000 in undeclared US cash seized at Ambassador Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency officers have seized a large amount of undeclared cash at the Ambassador Bridge.
Kitchener
-
INTERACTIVE MAP
INTERACTIVE MAP | Police seeking tips on 17 suspicious fires in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service continues to investigate 17 suspicious fires in the city, and they're hoping the public can help them identify the people responsible.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Investigation underway after fatal incident at Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
The Department of National Defence says there was a fatal incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College Campus in Kingston, Ont.
-
'Canada’s brand is trust': Waterloo Region's tech industry growing faster than expected
Communitech projected Waterloo Region's tech industry would reach 24,000 workers by 2025. It surpassed that milestone in 2021, four years earlier than they expected.
Northern Ontario
-
University of Sudbury gets $2M from feds
The University of Sudbury is getting some financial backing from the federal government in its quest to become a French-language institution.
-
Sault police charge teen with stunt driving
Sault police say they nabbed a 17-year-old going over the speed limit by 55 km/h Thursday morning.
-
U.S. man arrested in killing of girl, 11, nearly 34 years after her death
Police have arrested a 74-year-old man in the 1988 killing of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in Massachusetts, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Investigation underway after fatal incident at Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
The Department of National Defence says there was a fatal incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College Campus in Kingston, Ont.
-
'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
-
Fire damages 13 unit residential building in Ottawa's east end
Firefighters responded to 911 calls at approximately 8:40 p.m. Thursday reporting a fire in a four-storey building on Ogilvie Road, between Palmerston Drive and Cadboro Road.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg will have a new mayor next election
Amherstburg’s mayor has revealed he will not be seeking re-election in October.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths, 51 hospitalizations in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 74 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 51 hospitalizations and two additional deaths on Friday.
-
$182,000 in undeclared US cash seized at Ambassador Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency officers have seized a large amount of undeclared cash at the Ambassador Bridge.
Barrie
-
Barrie hair salon worker accused of sexually assaulting client
Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a Barrie hair salon involving an employee, adding they believe there could be more victims.
-
Hwy 11 crash in Oro-Medonte claims life: OPP
One person is dead following a crash on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte early Friday morning.
-
Victim of fatal Highway 12 collision identified
Police say the victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in Severn Township Thursday has been identified as a 27-year-old Fenelon Falls man.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. to ask Ottawa to change name of Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing
Members of the Prince Edward Island legislature have voted unanimously to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing.
-
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
-
Yarmouth County man charged with murder in fatal house fire
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County last month.
Calgary
-
Police seek 6 suspects in stabbing near SAIT LRT station
The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance footage images of six men who are wanted for questioning in connection with Wednesday morning's stabbing near a northwest CTrain station.
-
Calgary police issue warning as high-risk offender released again
The Calgary Police Service has issued an advisory after a high-risk offender, with a history of sexual offences involving minors, was released after completing his latest sentence.
-
Calgary will soon award first urban hen licences, avian flu not a concern
Calgarians who applied to the city's urban hen ownership program will soon find out if their application was successful.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school football coach facing additional sexual assault charges: WPS
A Winnipeg high school football coach previously charged with multiple alleged sexual assaults is now facing additional charges.
-
Southern Manitoba could be hit with heavy rain, snow this weekend
Environment Canada is predicting a spring storm for the third weekend in a row in southern Manitoba.
-
Manitoba community declares state of local emergency due to flooding
A Manitoba community declared a state of local emergency on Thursday morning over concerns of flooding and the potential for evacuations.
Vancouver
-
Does Vancouver have a bad reputation? Safety concerns voiced to mayor
"The non-stop graffiti and defecation and needles in doorways is disgusting." A special safety meeting held at Vancouver City Hall Thursday night gave people a chance to speak directly to the mayor about their concerns.
-
Caught on camera: Muslim worshippers targeted by aggressive driver in Surrey, B.C.
Members of the Muslim community in Surrey, B.C., are on edge after a group of worshippers leaving a local mosque were targeted by an aggressive driver.
-
Grizzly bears emerge after longest-ever hibernation at B.C. ski resort
A pair of grizzly bears emerged following what was the longest-ever hibernation period at the British Columbia ski resort where they live.
Edmonton
-
Family, friends to gather for teen stabbed outside Edmonton high school
Family and friends are planning a vigil Friday night for a 16-year-old boy who died after being attacked while waiting for a bus outside an Edmonton high school.
-
McDavid gives Ben Stelter his own trading card as Oilers partner with cancer foundation for 50/50s
He’s been a lucky charm for the Edmonton Oilers, and now five-year-old Ben Stelter has officially been named the Edmonton Oilers Playoff Ambassador.
-
Oilers close out regular season against Canucks Friday night
Though their playoff hopes have been dashed, the Vancouver Canucks still have something to play for in their season finale at Edmonton on Friday night.