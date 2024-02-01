Toronto police say manager wanted after employee kidnapped, assaulted

Police are searching for a manager who allegedly kidnapped, threatened and assaulted his employee.

Toronto police were called on Jan. 27, around 2 a.m., to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue, east of Victoria Park Avenue.

According to police, the victim was at his workplace to accompany a manager to pick up a product.

When the manager drove the victim to Ellesmere Road and Victoria Park Avenue, they were picked up by three other males. The victim was then driven around and allegedly assaulted before he was eventually dropped off.

Police said the victim was allegedly threatened and money was demanded from him. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers identified the manager as Tan Hoa Tang, 45, of Toronto. He is now wanted for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, robbery, extortion and two counts of uttering threats.

An alleged conspirator, identified as 27-year-old Daelen Livingston Dixon, was charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. The charge has not been tested in court.

Police ask anyone with information to call police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.