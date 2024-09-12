Suspect sought after woman followed off bus in Markham, sexually assaulted

York Regional Police are searching for a man who allegedly followed a woman off a bus and then sexually assaulted her in Markham last month.

Police said the incident happened shortly after midnight on Aug. 12 in the area of Steeles Avenue and Shadlock Street, west of Markham Road.

A woman on board a bus observed a man sitting in the front holding a cellphone that was pointed in her direction, police said.

When the woman exited the bus, police say the man followed her and subsequently tried to engage her in a conversation.

That’s when he allegedly touched the woman in a sexual manner. Police said the woman pushed the man away, who then allegedly exposed his genitals.

The woman was able to take a photo of the suspect, which police shared on Thursday. He was last seen fleeing east toward Markham Road.

The man is described as Middle Eastern, between 25 and 35 years old, five-foot-11, with a medium build and black beard. He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket with a dark front panel, black pants and grey or white sneakers.

Police said the man was carrying a case of bottled water.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.