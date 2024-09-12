Suspect sought after woman followed off bus in Markham, sexually assaulted
York Regional Police are searching for a man who allegedly followed a woman off a bus and then sexually assaulted her in Markham last month.
Police said the incident happened shortly after midnight on Aug. 12 in the area of Steeles Avenue and Shadlock Street, west of Markham Road.
A woman on board a bus observed a man sitting in the front holding a cellphone that was pointed in her direction, police said.
When the woman exited the bus, police say the man followed her and subsequently tried to engage her in a conversation.
That’s when he allegedly touched the woman in a sexual manner. Police said the woman pushed the man away, who then allegedly exposed his genitals.
The woman was able to take a photo of the suspect, which police shared on Thursday. He was last seen fleeing east toward Markham Road.
The man is described as Middle Eastern, between 25 and 35 years old, five-foot-11, with a medium build and black beard. He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket with a dark front panel, black pants and grey or white sneakers.
Police said the man was carrying a case of bottled water.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.
BREAKING Trump says there won't be a third presidential debate
Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday that there would not be a third presidential debate.
Ottawa resident who tested positive for mosquito-borne virus dies, public health says
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
DEVELOPING 3 in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., police in standoff with suspect
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a standoff is underway between officers and a suspect following a triple stabbing Thursday morning.
'Keep your bags packed': Consul general grilled over $9M NYC condo purchase
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark is testifying on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
3 dead in Lloydminster, Sask.; few details available
Three people are dead after an "incident" in Lloydminster, RCMP have confirmed.
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.
Ukraine says Russia has started a counteroffensive in its Kursk border region
Russia has launched a counteroffensive in its Kursk region to dislodge Ukraine's forces who stormed across the border five weeks ago and put Russian territory under foreign occupation for the first time since World War II, Ukraine's president said Thursday.
Air Canada pushing for government intervention as clock ticks on labour talks
Air Canada is asking the federal government to be ready to intervene in its labour talks with its pilots as time is running out before a potential shutdown.
