TORONTO
Toronto

Toronto police release images of suspect wanted in Leslieville stabbing

Images of a suspect wanted in connection with a Dec. 14 stabbing in Leslieville. (TPS photos) Images of a suspect wanted in connection with a Dec. 14 stabbing in Leslieville. (TPS photos)

Toronto police have released images of a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city’s east end late last week.

The assault happened on Thursday in an alleyway in Leslieville, near Gerrard Street East and Redwood Avenue, just east of Greenwood Avenue.

Investigators allege that at about 1:30 a.m. two men got into an argument that escalated to the point that one man stabbed the other several times.

The victim sustained “significant injuries,” police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that said a male victim in his 40s was stabbed in the neck multiple times. He was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Toronto police are now working to identify the suspect who is described as 18 to 22 years old and five foot seven with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a black balaclava, a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Storm drenches Florida before heading up East Coast

A storm dumped up to five inches (12.7 centimetres) of rain across Florida, flooding streets and causing the cancellation of boat parades and other holiday celebrations before moving up the East Coast on Sunday.

Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens. It’s US$2,000 gold bars

Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies and food items, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-karat 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and bars usually sell out hours after being posted, according to chief financial officer Richard Galanti.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News