Toronto police release images of suspect wanted in Leslieville stabbing
Toronto police have released images of a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in the city’s east end late last week.
The assault happened on Thursday in an alleyway in Leslieville, near Gerrard Street East and Redwood Avenue, just east of Greenwood Avenue.
Investigators allege that at about 1:30 a.m. two men got into an argument that escalated to the point that one man stabbed the other several times.
The victim sustained “significant injuries,” police said.
Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that said a male victim in his 40s was stabbed in the neck multiple times. He was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
Toronto police are now working to identify the suspect who is described as 18 to 22 years old and five foot seven with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a black balaclava, a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman.
