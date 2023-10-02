Toronto police officer charged with assault following 'dispute' with woman
A Toronto police officer with 15 years of service has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault investigation.
The incident happened on Sunday when a man and a woman got into a “dispute” during which the woman was assaulted, Toronto Police Service said in a news release.
On Monday, Const. Hyung Cho, 48, was arrested and charged with assault.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24.
Cho, who works in 32 Division, has been suspended with pay as per the provisions of the Police Services Act.
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
McDonald's, Wendy's defeat lawsuit over size of burgers
McDonald's and Wendy's have defeated a lawsuit accusing them of deceiving hungry diners by exaggerating the size of their burgers.
New study shows where you fall on new internet addiction spectrum
Researchers have come up with categories for people who are addicted to the internet and for those who are at risk.
Diwali fireworks advisory issued despite warnings it might be discriminatory: emails
An Environment Canada advisory that singled out Diwali fireworks as a reason to prepare for poor air quality last October was issued despite multiple warnings from some staff about it being discriminatory.
Federal ministers still lack mandate letters, two months after majority shuffled
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to issue mandate letters for his cabinet ministers, two months after announcing an overhaul to his front bench.
Before and after: Damage in wake of Canada's wildfires seen from space
Images captured by satellite show that the damage left in the wake of some of Canada's worst wildfires.
UN Security Council votes to send Kenya-led multinational force to Haiti to fight violent gangs
The UN Security Council on Monday voted to send a multinational force to Haiti led by Kenya to help combat violent gangs in the troubled Caribbean country.
Ex-MLB pitcher, woman who accused him of assault in 2021, settle legal dispute
Former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer and a woman who accused him of beating and sexually assaulting her in 2021 have settled their legal dispute, Bauer's attorneys said Monday.
A riled Trump sounds off outside the New York fraud trial that accuses him of lying about his wealth
Aggrieved and defiant, former U.S. president Donald Trump sat through hours of sometimes testy opening statements Monday in a fraud lawsuit that could cost him control of Trump Tower and other prized properties.
Montreal
-
12-year-old girl drowns in Kahnawake quarry
A 12-year-old girl drowned Sunday at the Bedard Quarry in Kahnawake, Que., on Montreal's South Shore. Kahnawake Peacekeepers say they were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, two non-local youth told them their 12-year-old friend had jumped into the water from a cliff and had not resurfaced.
-
Woman, 79, killed at Quebec seniors residence; suspect, 81, under watch in hospital
A 79-year-old woman was killed on Saturday in a seniors' residence in Terrebonne, in the Lanaudière region north of Montreal. An 81-year-old man is considered a suspect in the case, but he is still unconscious in hospital.
-
Quebec provincial police find body of five-year-old who fell in river
Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers found the lifeless body of a five-year-old child who had fallen into the Saint-Maurice River in the Mauricie region at noon on Monday.
London
-
One person dies after crash in Middlesex Centre
OPP say one person has died after a commercial vehicle hit a hydro pole in Middlesex Centre.
-
Masking guidelines revised at LHSC and St. Joseph’s: Here’s what you need to know
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph’s Health Care London (St. Joseph’s) are joining hospitals across the region in adjusting masking guidelines.
-
Sudden death investigation at West Middlesex Memorial Arena Park
The Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service is investigating a sudden death at the West Middlesex Memorial Arena Park behind the arena.
Kitchener
-
Four teens arrested in connection to Pride flag taken from school and burned: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested four teenagers after they say a Pride flag was taken from a Kitchener high school, trampled on, and burned.
-
Roughly 150 youths involved in fights at Caledonia fairgrounds, one arrested: OPP
OPP have arrested a 16-year-old after they say around 150 youths were involved in numerous fights at the fairgrounds in Caledonia.
-
Four candidates in the running for Ward 1 Cambridge councillor
Four people are officially in the running to become Cambridge's next Ward 1 councillor.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Teen dies in ATV rollover on Wahanpitae First Nation near Sudbury
Tragedy has struck another northern Ontario family, as a 14-year-old boy from Wahnapitae First Nation was killed in an ATV rollover marking the 10th death in the region involving an off-road vehicle since July.
-
Northern Ont. driver crashed after fleeing RCMP, throwing beer cans out window
A 35-year-old northern Ontario driver is charged with impaired driving after allegedly evading Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba, throwing beer cans out the window and assaulting his passenger before crashing vehicle into a ditch.
-
Sudbury police use surveillance video to catch trio of mugging suspects
A violent attack on man lying on the ground in a downtown Sudbury underpass tunnel was captured on surveillance video and police are looking for the third suspect who fled.
Ottawa
-
One dead after driver strikes two pedestrians in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police say a woman in her 40s is dead after a driver struck her and another person in Sandy Hill.
-
Two arrests for public intoxication, but otherwise, no post-Panda Game pandemonium, police report
Ottawa police say there are no reports of any significant issues following Sunday's Panda Game between the University of Ottawa and Carleton University.
-
The city of Ottawa wants to hear your thoughts on tree girth
The city of Ottawa is seeking public input on a plan to bring the tree protection bylaw in the suburbs in line with the urban core.
Windsor
-
UWindsor gets 'best-ever' placement in global ranking
The University of Windsor has achieved its highest-ever position in the World University Rankings by the Times Higher Education.
-
-
Barrie
-
Bradford Library workers strike ends, case goes to arbitration
After ten weeks of strike action, library workers in Bradford West Gwillimbury will be returning to work.
-
Food truck explosion prompts investigation in Gravenhurst
Emergency crews are investigating after a food truck exploded in Gravenhurst Sunday morning.
-
Toronto man arrested in connection with deadly shooting near Kensington Market in August; victim identified
Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting near Toronto's Kensington Market in August.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police say arrests made following 'unsanctioned student gathering'
Police say they've made arrests and issued summary offence tickets after an "unsanctioned student gathering" in Halifax.
-
Highly successful hockey weekend in Cape Breton
A sell-out crowd of nearly 5,000 fans filled Sydney's Centre 200 on Sunday to witness the first NHL Exhibition game on the island in a long-time.
-
Minimum wage rises in six provinces, but is it enough?
Amid a cost-of-living crisis driving up food bank visits and economic anxiety, the minimum wage increased in six provinces today – but both advocates and critics fear it may not be enough to tackle the overarching problem.
Calgary
-
Police seeking dash-cam footage to assist in search for missing Calgary woman
Police continue to search for a woman who was reported missing from northwest Calgary on Saturday.
-
Grizzly bear attacks rare, but a risk in wilderness, experts say after Banff deaths
Grizzly bear experts say fatal attacks are extremely rare, but it's always a risk when people venture into the wilderness.
-
Proposed strategy aims to address Calgary transit safety concerns
Calgary city council is discussing a proposed transit safety strategy on Monday, in an effort to address concerns about the number of incidents on public transit.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Tories say economic growth, lower taxes are key parts of election platform
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson reiterated promises to cut taxes, spend new money on health care and tackle crime in her final announcement before Tuesday's election.
-
'We are dead inside': Family mourning after mother lost to alleged drunk driver
A Winnipeg family is in mourning after a mother of three was killed by a alleged drunk driver last week.
-
Selkirk RCMP looking for missing woman
RCMP in Selkirk are looking for the public's help in finding a missing 30-year-old woman.
Vancouver
-
Racing 'L' driver clocked at 199 km/h in North Vancouver, said 'other driver was going faster'
A 19-year-old driver with a learner's licence was clocked going 199 km/h while racing through North Vancouver, B.C., over the weekend, according to Mounties.
-
Overnight fire destroys 4 businesses in Kerrisdale
A massive fire in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood that broke out Sunday night has completely destroyed four businesses, according to officials.
-
Grizzly sow, 2 cubs trapped in Nelson, B.C.
A female grizzly bear and her two older cubs have been trapped and relocated after frequenting areas around Nelson in southeastern British Columbia.
Edmonton
-
Homicide detectives investigating death outside downtown Edmonton shelter
A 39-year-old man is dead after he was found injured outside a downtown Edmonton shelter Sunday afternoon.
-
Pedestrian killed in QEII crash near Edmonton
An Edmonton man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in the Leduc area Monday morning.
-
