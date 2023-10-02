Toronto police officer charged with assault following 'dispute' with woman

A Toronto police officer with 15 years of service has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault investigation.

The incident happened on Sunday when a man and a woman got into a “dispute” during which the woman was assaulted, Toronto Police Service said in a news release.

On Monday, Const. Hyung Cho, 48, was arrested and charged with assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24.

Cho, who works in 32 Division, has been suspended with pay as per the provisions of the Police Services Act.