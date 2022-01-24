A senior Toronto police officer who was part of the interview panel tasked with selecting constables for promotion stands accused of sharing interview questions with six candidates and even coaching one at her home, newly unsealed documents allege.

A notice of hearing published on Monday accuses Supt. Stacy Clarke of sending images of questions for the Toronto police sergeant’s interview to six constables in late Nov. 2021.

Toronto police says Clarke was specifically advised against communicating with applicants she was mentoring prior to allegedly sharing the questions.

The constables are identified in the hearing notice only by their initials.

She also stands accused of inviting one of the constables, identified in documents as H.H., to her home for three days between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6 to mentor them on the sergeant’s interview process.

Toronto police say Clarke was on Const. H.H.’s interview panel and allegedly did not disclose her relationship with him to others on the panel.

None of the allegations made against Clarke have been proven in the tribunal.

In a brief first virtual appearance to answer to seven Police Services Act charges laid against her, Clarke told an adjudicator she had received details of the allegations.

“Yes, yes I have,” she said.

Her lawyer, Joseph Markson waived the reading of all seven counts, saying he was well aware of them already.

Asked by CP24 to comment on the nature of the allegations Monday, Markson declined further comment.

Toronto police lawyer Alex Ciobotaru suggested the hearing may need to include an adjudicator from a different Ontario police service, as well as an external lawyer to serve as prosecutor.

The Police Services Act hearing will resume on Feb. 23 at 9 a.m.