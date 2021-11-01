TORONTO -- An outage impacting the Toronto Police Service's non-emergency line has been repaired.

According to a public advisory issued just before noon, officers said some calls to the Toronto police non-emergency number (416-808-2222) were not coming through.

“Please be patient as we fix this problem,” police wrote in a social media post.

Their 9-1-1 emergency line was not impacted by the outage.

About two and a half hours later, police said that the phone line had been repaired.

"The non-emergency lines (416 808-2222) are working once again," officials said around 2:30 p.m. "There was never any outage on our emergency lines (9-1-1). We'd like to thank everyone for being patience."