Toronto police non-emergency phone line repaired after 2.5 hour outage
TORONTO -- An outage impacting the Toronto Police Service's non-emergency line has been repaired.
According to a public advisory issued just before noon, officers said some calls to the Toronto police non-emergency number (416-808-2222) were not coming through.
“Please be patient as we fix this problem,” police wrote in a social media post.
Their 9-1-1 emergency line was not impacted by the outage.
About two and a half hours later, police said that the phone line had been repaired.
"The non-emergency lines (416 808-2222) are working once again," officials said around 2:30 p.m. "There was never any outage on our emergency lines (9-1-1). We'd like to thank everyone for being patience."