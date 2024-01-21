Toronto police media officer charged in alleged landlord-tenant dispute
A Toronto police media officer has been arrested and criminally charged in connection with an alleged landlord-tenant dispute.
Police say that on Dec. 6, 2023, a man and a woman were involved in an altercation during which the man unlawfully entered a dwelling and assaulted the woman.
He then stole property valued at more than $5,000, police said in a news release.
On Jan 21, Const. Edward Parks, 54, was charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling, theft over $5,000, and assault.
He has a March 5 court date.
Parks, who has 15 years of service and was last assigned to Corporate Communications, has been suspended with pay, as per the Police Services Act.
