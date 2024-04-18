Toronto police looking for 'high risk' offender with 'history of violent offences'

Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a “high risk offender” who they say breached multiple conditions following his release from a correctional facility last week.

Police say that the suspect was released from an undisclosed facility on Friday with “a number of conditions.”

It is alleged that the suspect then failed to report to an officer on Tuesday, as required.

Police say that the man was then not found at the residence where he was supposed to be residing in the Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road area.

Chase Alexander Spence, 30, of Toronto, is now wanted for three counts of breaching a recognizance.

Police say that Spence has an “extensive history of violent offences, including robbery, aggravated assault, and assault causing bodily harm.”

He is described as five-foot-nine and approximately 110 pounds with a thin build, black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact investigators.