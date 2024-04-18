TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police looking for 'high risk' offender with 'history of violent offences'

    Chase Alexander Spence, 30, of Toronto, is shown in this handout photo. He is wanted for three counts of breaching a recognizance. (Toronto Police Service) Chase Alexander Spence, 30, of Toronto, is shown in this handout photo. He is wanted for three counts of breaching a recognizance. (Toronto Police Service)
    Share

    Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a “high risk offender” who they say breached multiple conditions following his release from a correctional facility last week.

    Police say that the suspect was released from an undisclosed facility on Friday with “a number of conditions.”

    It is alleged that the suspect then failed to report to an officer on Tuesday, as required.

    Police say that the man was then not found at the residence where he was supposed to be residing in the Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road area.

    Chase Alexander Spence, 30, of Toronto, is now wanted for three counts of breaching a recognizance.

    Police say that Spence has an “extensive history of violent offences, including robbery, aggravated assault, and assault causing bodily harm.”

    He is described as five-foot-nine and approximately 110 pounds with a thin build, black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

    Police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact investigators.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

    A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News