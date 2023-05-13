Toronto police looking for 2 suspects caught on door cam in unsuccessful vehicle theft

Toronto police have released photos of two suspects who allegedly tried to steal a vehicle from a driveway in East York early Saturday morning.

Police said two men were seen on video in the driveway of a home in the area of Mortimer and Arundale avenues just before 4:30 a.m.

One of the men unscrewed the porch light “to create darkness,” police said. He then attempted to remove the doorbell camera.

Shortly after, he approached the vehicle parked in the driveway and allegedly tried to pull the wires from the front grill.

Meanwhile, the other man stood at the rear of the vehicle. After an unsuccessful attempt, the two men fled the area.

The first suspect is described as 18 to 20 years old, between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten, with a thin build and bushy eyebrows, and was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweater and a white skull balaclava.

The other suspect is also believed to be 18 to 20 years old. He is approximately five-foot-nine to five-foot-ten tall with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweater, black “Adidas” pants with white stripes, and white and black shoes.

Photos of suspects wanted in an attempted carjacking in East York. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.