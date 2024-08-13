TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police investigating separate stabbings that left 2 men seriously injured

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Toronto police are investigating two separate stabbings that left two men seriously injured Tuesday night.

    The first occurred in the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Road. Police say they received a call shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of an altercation.

    When officers arrived, they located a man in his 50s with a stab wound. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    A female suspect was arrested at the scene, police say. It is not immediately known what led to the stabbing.

    The second incident happened near Henrietta Street and Runnymede Road, north of St. Clair Avenue West. Police say they were called to the area shortly before 10:30 p.m. for another altercation between two men.

    Officers arrived to locate a man in his 50s suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, and there is no immediate word on his condition.

    Police say another man was arrested at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation.

