Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a "reprehensible" display of antisemitism.
Toronto police confirmed they are investigating “several incidents” that took place in front of the downtown hospital, which was founded by the Jewish community in Toronto.
In an internal email sent to hospital staff Tuesday, obtained by CTV News Toronto, Mount Sinai President and CEO Dr. Gary Newton said participants climbed scaffolding on the exterior of the building during a demonstration on University Avenue Monday night.
In response, the police force is increasing its presence along hospital row while Mount Sinai and Hennick Bridgepoint are ramping up their security presence. Newton also said the hospital’s University Avenue entrance will be closed after 6 p.m. on weekdays and entirely on weekends.
“Interfering with the operations of a hospital is not acceptable,” Toronto police said in a statement, encouraging anyone who witnessed or experienced harassment to come forward.
“As we have said before, officers use their discretion during large crowd demonstrations and even if arrests are not deemed safe to make at the time, investigations will continue and charges can be laid at a later date.”
On Tuesday, Trudeau posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the protest. “Hospitals are places for treatment and care, not protests and intimidation,” he said.
“I strongly condemn this display of antisemitism. In Toronto and across Canada, we stand with Jewish communities against this hate.”
Premier Doug Ford was asked about the demonstration at an event on Tuesday and made reference to the fact that protesting outside of a hospital is illegal in Canada.
The federal government introduced Bill C-3 in 2021, which amended the Criminal Code to protect health-care workers by making it illegal to intimidate or obstruct access to a health-care service.
“Do not break the law because that’s exactly what happened. You broke the law,” Ford said. “But even without the law, you have to have an ounce of decency.”
Mayor Olivia Chow also weighed in on the protests outside the hospital Monday evening, calling the events "unacceptable."
"A hospital is a sanctuary, a healing place for all. My family has a long history with Mount Sinai. My father passed there, both my late husband and I had cancer treatments there," Chow wrote in a statement on X.
"Targeting Jewish institutions is antisemitic and hate has now place in our city."
When Dr. Raghu Venugopal, a Toronto emergency room physician, heard about what was happening, he went down to hospital row with a sign that read, “Leave Mount Sinai Alone.”
“By that time, mercifully, protests in front of that fantastic hospital had moved on. But I think it's important that we remind our fellow citizens in Toronto and across the country that you know, it is indeed a federal offence,” Venugopal said on Newstalk1010 Tuesday.
“We need to remember that hospitals are protected grounds, legally in our country."
Members of Parliament Melissa Lanstman and Marco Mendicino took to social media, posting an image of an individual waving a flag of Palestine, standing on top of the Mount Sinai Hospital entrance, along with a video of a group loudly chanting while one member jumped over a construction barrier at the front of the hospital.
“The mob chose patients, their families, nurses, doctors and all those helping to save lives inside of a hospital. They chose Jews, because it’s Mount Sinai Hospital,” Lanstman wrote.
