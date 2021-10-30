TORONTO -- Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired at a police station in East York on Friday night.

At around 8 p.m., officers inside the 55 Division sub-station, located at 41 Cranfield Road, heard a window break.

Officers inspected the building and believe the damage came from gunfire, evidence of which was located at the scene, police said.

A large box of nails was also dumped on the property, according to police.

A light-coloured car was seen fleeing the scene in security camera footage, Const. David Hopkinson told CP24.

No suspect information has been released.

Hopkinson said the incident is "odd" and appears to be targeted.

"I don’t believe that we’ve received any significant threats... I’m not sure exactly what the person’s motivations are. That would be part of an investigation, but it appears to be targeted. There’s not really much else in the area," he said Saturday afternoon.

The station used to be the old location of 54 Division but has since been amalgamated with 55 Division.

"This is not a station that’s open for the public. We have some investigative teams and some of our officers that work out of that division," Hopkinson said.