Toronto police investigating after fireworks set off during Dua Lipa concert

Dua Lipa is seen performing at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena for her Future Nostalgia tour on July 27, 2022. (Courtesy: Scotiabank Arena/Tom Pandi) Dua Lipa is seen performing at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena for her Future Nostalgia tour on July 27, 2022. (Courtesy: Scotiabank Arena/Tom Pandi)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton