Toronto

    • Toronto police identify suspect in double stabbing at North York apartment building

    Toronto police have identified the suspect in a double stabbing at a North York apartment building that left one person dead.

    Police say they responded to calls for a stabbing near Sheppard and Wilmington avenues on Thursday at approximately 11:15 a.m.

    According to investigators, a man and woman were stabbed. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the man soon succumbed to his injuries.

    A neighbour told CP24 the man and woman were the married superintendents of the apartment building where the stabbing took place.

    Police have revealed that the deceased man is Enrique Vinluan, 53.

    Enrique Vinluan, 53, has been identified as the victim of a deadly stabbing at a North York apartment building. (Toronto Police Service)

    Victorio Adriatico, 77, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

    He appeared in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Friday morning.

