TORONTO -- Before a 27-year-old man was shot to death in broad daylight in front of his newborn Thursday, those responsible were nearby waiting for him to leave his Toronto home, police said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a man, identified by police on Friday as Hamid Zakarie, was standing outside of his parked vehicle on Patika Avenue, near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue, after just having put his baby in the rear seat.

Police said Zakarie was taking his baby, who is believed to be a month old, to the hospital with a woman at the time.

As Zakarie stood on the street, investigators said, unknown suspects drove past him and opened fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The baby and woman were not injured in the shooting.

Speaking at the scene following the shooting on Thursday, investigators said it was too early to tell whether the victim was the intended target or not. Police also could not confirm reports that the victim may have returned fire.

On Friday, after obtaining video surveillance from local residents and businesses, police said “it is believed that the suspects had been in the area sometime prior waiting for Hamid Zakarie to exit his house.”

No suspect descriptions have been released by officials thus far.

Officers said they are continuing to canvas the neighbourhood for further evidence.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).