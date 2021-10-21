TORONTO -- Toronto police have identified the 37-year-old man fatally shot in North York early Thursday morning.

Police responded to a call about a shooting in the parking lot of an office building on Bakersfield Street, near Sheppard Avenue, around 3:30 p.m.

"It looks like there may have been an event taking place in the building behind me here and we're just trying to see if we can reach the people that may have been in attendance here," Det. Sgt. Robert Choe told reporters at the scene.

Choe said a business was believed to be holding a private event.

When officers arrived on scene, a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition and later died from his injuries, police said.

On Thursday evening, police identified the victim as Toronto resident Nikie Timm.

A second victim, who is also in his mid-30s, made his own way to another hospital with gunshot wounds and is in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

"We do have information to believe that both the victim that was pronounced and the victim that is at hospital with non-life threatening injuries are related. Not through family but are associated to each other," Insp. Kathy Stephenson told the media.

Police said the two victims attended an event prior to the shooting.

"I think there's some indication right now just from looking at the scene itself that there may have been more than one shooter," Choe said.

Homicide investigators are looking for two suspects last seen driving south on Bakersfield Street in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Police have not released descriptions of the suspects.

Timm is the city's 67th homicide victim of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477