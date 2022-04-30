Toronto police identify 25-year-old man fatally shot this week

Toronto police have identified the man fatally shot in the city’s Swansea neighbourhood on Thursday.

Police said 25-year-old Jack Loor-Walters was found shot inside a car in the area of The Queensway and Windermere Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Officers also located another occupant in the vehicle, a 27-year-old man, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The two victims were taken to the hospital. Police said Loor-Walters was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released suspect information and continue to ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).